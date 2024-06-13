Video: embarrassing brawl in Italian Parliament that ended with an injured legislator

Leonardo Donno, who said he was kicked and punched in the sternum, left the House in a wheelchair.

Embarrassing footage in the Italian Parliament. During the vote on a legislative reform held this Wednesday, several legislators were involved in a brawl that ended with one of them leaving the chamber in a wheelchair.

⚡#Fight breaks out in 🇮🇹#Italian parliament over differentiated autonomy bill The bill introduced by the government of @GiorgiaMeloni provides for greater self-government rights for individual administrative regions of Italy. The opposition criticized the adoption of this… pic.twitter.com/HlFe0BBhDn — News.Az (@news_az) June 13, 2024

The fight began after Leonardo Donno, a legislator from the 5 Star Movement party, approached Minister of Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli and threw an Italian flag at him.

Immediately afterwards, several legislators pounced on Donno, who said he experienced physical violence: "Among the various kicks, I also received a very strong punch in the sternum and I collapsed because I couldn't breathe." Additionally, he assured that he will take action against the aggressors.

The bill that was being voted on consists of giving greater autonomy to the 20 regions of Italy. It has not received full approval yet.