A New York cab hits a group of pedestrians in Manhattan

The crashed cab on the corner of Herald SquareCordon Press

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

A cab ran off the road Wednesday in Manhattan and hit a group of pedestrians as it encroached on the sidewalk.

At least six people were injured, including a six-year-old minor.

The New York Police Department has not yet been able to specify the cause of the accident, although according to AP, the hypothesis of human error and some health problem that affected the cab driver's ability to drive is being considered.

Two people, including the minor, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and another to Bellevue Hospital. The other three people struck by the cab refused medical attention. All were in stable condition.

The accident took place around the corner from the Macy's flagship storein Manhattan. The vehicle, a van-type vehicle, lost front-end parts after the accident.