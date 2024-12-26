Donald Trump names Kevin Marino as future ambassador to Panama

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump has chosen his next ambassador to Panama. In the midst of the controversy over the president-elect's statements about the control of the canal that connects the Atlantic with the Pacific, Kevin Marino Cabrera has emerged as Trump's choice to handle relations with the government of José Raúl Mulino.

Kevin Marino Cabrera is a commissioner of Miami-Dade County. He is a profile of the America First environment, close to Donald Trump. He participated in his 2020 campaign and also had the support of the president-elect when he ran for the vice presidency of the Republican Party in Florida.

In Donald Trump's words, Kevin is an expert on Latin American politics and dynamics. In Panama, José Raúl Mulino won the recent presidential elections of 2024 and for the moment he has been inclined to maintain good relations with the White House. He demonstrated this with his statements about controlling immigration through the Darien jungle, the natural border that separates Panama from Colombia and through which hundreds of thousands of immigrants pass every year to get to the United States.

However, Mulino responded forcefully to Trump's statements about control over the Panama Canal. The Panamanian president assured on Monday that the canal is "Panama's and will remain so." Following this response, Donald Trump again sent a message to Mulino and the Panamanian authority that manages the canal.

The president-elect, through social networks, wished a Merry Christmas to "the soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal." He added that the United States is the one investing "billions" in repairing the infrastructure and recalled that the construction of the canal was a U.S. effort. A Hong Kong-based company controls two ports near the canal, but China has no control over the interoceanic passage.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113715171941661598