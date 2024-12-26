Popular Mexican singer Dulce died at the age of 69

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Singer Dulce, one of the most powerful voices in Mexican music who performed ballads such as Déjame volver or Tu muñeca, died Wednesday at age 69 after complications from a lung operation, her family reported.

Isabel Noeggerath, sister of the artist, confirmed the death on her Facebook account, as reported by AFP. "You are already with our mom in heaven singing to her, I will miss you, rest in peace, I love you," she wrote.

Dulce, whose name was Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cardenas, began her career in 1974 in the city of Nuevo Leon (north), where she had moved to study psychology from her home state of Tamaulipas (northeast).

"Terrible and sad news!... an irreplaceable loss (...) enormous artist!" wrote Yuri, another well-known singer who was close to the performer, on the X network.

Known for her powerful voice and dramatic charge, Dulce rose to popularity after participating in various song festivals in Latin America and Europe in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among the most popular songs in her repertoire are Déjame volver contigo, Tu muñeca, Lobo and the theme song for the telenovela Amor en silencio.

She had remained active participating in tours of the so-called 'GranDiosas', which has brought together other renowned singers such as the Spanish Marta Sánchez and Mónica Naranjo or the Argentine Valeria Lynch.