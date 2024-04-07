Sports

Verstappen sweeps the Japanese Grand Prix with a new Red Bull double victory

The fourth round of the Formula 1 world championship ended with a predictable triumph.

El piloto holandés de Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen celebra su victoria al final de la carrera del Gran Premio de Japón de Fórmula Uno en el circuito de Suzuka en Suzuka, prefectura de Mie, el 7 de abril de 2024.
(AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 7, 2024
(AFP / Voz Media) Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Japanese Grand Prix this Sunday in Suzuka in the fourth round of the F1 World Championship.

Two weeks after his unexpected abandonment in Australia, the first in two years, he took revenge on the Japanese circuit, where he beat his teammate, Mexican racer Sergio Pérez and Spanish-born Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth time in four grands prix this year and dominated the entire race from start to finish on one of his favorite circuits, where he achieved his third consecutive victory. 

Pérez was up to the task all weekend, helping Red Bull achieve its third double victory in four grands prix and place second in the world championship with 64 points, 13 behind Verstappen.

Spanish racer Carlos Sainz, who won by surprise in Melbourne, started the season off on the right foot finishing in third place, ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, whom he passed a few laps from the end.

Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished sixth, ahead of British racer George Russell (7th) and Lewis Hamilton (9th), while Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) finished in tenth place.

