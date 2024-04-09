UConn Huskies win second straight NCAA March Madness title

They defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60. They are the eighth team in college basketball history to achieve back-to-back victories.

The University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies won their second consecutive NCAA March Madness title after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona).

THE UCONN HUSKIES ARE YOUR 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆 FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, THE HUSKIES ARE THE KINGS OF THE DANCE 👑 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MsA0KrWQGF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

At the end of the game, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley - who was also the architect of the team's victory last season - was exultant after the title: "Obviously, what can you say? We won... by a lot again."

This new victory makes the Huskies the eighth team to win at least two consecutive titles. Previously, the Florida Gators (2006 and 2007), the Duke Blue Devils (1991 and 1992), the UCLA Bruins (1964 and 1965, from 1967 to 1973), the Cincinnati Bearcats (1961 and 1962), the San Francisco Dons (1955 and 1956), the Kentucky Wildcats (1948 and 1949) and the Oklahoma A&M Aggies (1945 and 1946).