Society

Trump's lawyers say he can't pay his $464 million bond

The former president's legal team claims that it is impossible for them to raise this amount despite having held meetings with different insurers and specialized firms.

Donald Trump, durante el juicio por fraude en NY junto a sus abogados.
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
March 18, 2024
1 minute read

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers said this Monday that he cannot make the $464 million bond imposed by the New York Justice Department. This amount is part of the conviction of the New York courts for tax fraud, in a controversial sentence some are calling arbitrary.

Trump was initially ordered to pay $355 million, to which interest has been added. Donald Trump's legal team appealed the sentence and asked for a review by a higher court, believing that there were flaws in the first judge's verdict.

According to Trump's lawyers, it is impossible to make the $464 million bond under the circumstances. The tax fraud case in New York is not the only legal battle that is bleeding the former president's accounts. In New York, he was sentenced to pay writer Jean E. Carroll. There are other proceedings open in other states against the former president. The Republican candidate claims that these are part of a witch hunt and a political instrument to remove him from the presidential race.

Donald Trump's lawyers presented a 250-page brief this Monday. They argue that he is in the midst of a bankruptcy crisis. It remains to be seen whether the appeals courts will reconsider Trump's claim against the first ruling.

The bond that Trump is required to pay is essentially a deposit. The court can use it to pay the total amount owed in the event that his appeal fails. In these cases, insurance companies usually provide the necessary support to pay the deposit. However, Trump's legal team claims that it has been impossible for them to find a firm willing to give up that amount in a contract.

Trump proposed posting a $100 million bond, but the judge rejected his offer.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un tiroteo en Jacksonville Beach deja al menos un muerto y dos heridos.

At least one dead and two injured in a shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Una persona sostiene un papel de aluminio mientras fuma tras la despenalización de todas las drogas, incluidos el fentanilo y la metanfetamina, en el centro de Portland, Oregón, el 25 de enero de 2024.

"Oregon turned into the Wild West": Decriminalizing drugs was an epic failure

Migrantes haciendo la cola para obtener comida en Chicago en

Chicago begins evicting illegal immigrants from its shelters

La policía bloquea una carretera cerca de la sinagoga Árbol de la Vida, después de que un hombre armado abriera fuego

Prime suspect arrested in the murder of three people in Pennsylvania

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo publicado en YouTube por la cadena televisiva WTHR de las autoridades de Indianápolis llegando al bar en el que tuvo lugar un tiroteo durante la madrugada del sábado, 16 de marzo de 2024.

At least one dead and five injured in a shooting at a bar in Indianapolis

El fundador de FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, llega al tribunal federal estadounidense de Nueva York el 30 de marzo de 2023.

Prosecutors urge 40-50 years for crypto fraudster Bankman-Fried

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin calls for manslaughter charges against him in 'Rust' case to be dismissed

Una investigación preliminar revela el error que habría dejado 50 heridos tras el descenso de un Boeing de Latam

A preliminary investigation reveals the error that left 50 people injured after the descent of a LATAM Boeing flight

Un acusado es conducido esposado por funcionarios

Chilean criminal gangs take advantage of the visa exemption to operate in the United States