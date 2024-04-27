Video: Strong tornadoes leave destruction and millions of people on alert

This Saturday, widespread storms are expected thorughout the evening in several states.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County after tornadoes caused extensive damage. Reynolds posted images of the damage on her X account.

She also stated that they are continuing to monitor the situation. Reynolds posted, "I have approved a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for Pottawatamie County to support storm recovery efforts in Minden. Continuing to monitor the storm and the situation."

Nebraska is dealing with a similar situation. According to media outlets such as CNN, "A tornado roared through the outskirts of Lincoln, tearing the roofs off homes and crossing part of I-80 in the process. An overturned tractor-trailer, blown over by storms, brought traffic to a slow crawl on the interstate, traffic cameras showed.”

Multiple cars of a train derailed near Waverly, Nebraska, after it was struck by a tornado, according to a railroad spokesman. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway personnel were at the site Friday working to clear the area.

Authorities had previously warned about bad weather over the weekend. Widespread storms are expected this Saturday throughout the evening from the Great Lakes region down to southern Texas. The most severe weather is forecasted in parts of the central and southern Central Plains, particularly in Oklahoma and Kansas. The NWS has issued the highest level of risk for this period. Forecasting beyond Sunday remains uncertain, and therefore, a complete forecast for that day is not currently available.