Anti-Israeli demonstrators protest in the streets of D.C. outside of the White House Correspondents' dinner

The protest organized by Code Pink attacked journalists who attended the event, accusing them of distorting the truth about the war in Gaza.

This Saturday, a new antisemitic protest shook the streets in front of the Washington Hilton, the venue of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Anti-Israel protesters unfurled a giant Palestinian flag and accused journalists of covering up the war and misrepresenting it as they arrived at the event.

The protest, organized by the leftist group Code Pink, points to American support for the Israeli military and the media they say supports this policy. "The United States media perpetuates anti-Palestinian narratives and ignores Israeli war crimes. The Correspondents' Dinner is nothing more than a celebration and endorsement of the administration's actions. That is not journalism. That is complicity," the group argued.

Images shared on social media show protesters carrying signs and shouting slogans against guests at the event. One of the most notable chants was: "Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide!"

Currently happening outside of the White House Correspondents Dinner: pic.twitter.com/Pz1tcyWWWx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 27, 2024

During the protest, a huge Palestinian flag was also displayed from a window on the top floor of the hotel, while those present called for a boycott of the dinner.

A Palestinian flag has been deployed from the top floor of the Washington Hilton hotel where the White Hoise correspondents dinner is taking place. #WHCD #Gaza pic.twitter.com/h0QMUdjafH — Adam Eidinger (@aeidinger) April 27, 2024

This demonstration joins the wave of antisemitic protests currently taking place at major universities across the country, including Columbia, Harvard, USC and the University of Texas at Austin. These protests have led the police to make mass arrests due to confrontations, insults and other violent incidents that have occurred at these events.