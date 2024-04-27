Society

Boston: Police detain at least 100 pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern University

University authorities explained that on Friday night, there were violent chants calling for the murder of Jews.

Al menos 100 arrestados en
(Captura de pantalla YouTube CBS)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 27, 2024
At least 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Saturday morning on the Boston campus of Northeastern University. University facilities were evacuated by riot police. This was explained in a press release from the university that was published on social media.

"The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) — in cooperation with local law enforcement partners — began clearing an unauthorized encampment on the university's Boston campus," Northeastern University highlighted.

Likewise, the university indicated that violent antisemitic chants were recorded on Friday night by pro-Palestinian protesters, including calls to "kill the Jews."

In this sense, the university explained that the protesters who proved that they were students were let go, while those who did not show they were enrolled were arrested.

"Students who produced a valid Northeastern ID were released. They will face disciplinary proceedings within the university, not legal action," the university said.

