Philadelphia: Four minors will be charged as adults for Ramadan celebration shooting

Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the shooting.

Tiroteo en Filadelfia
(Screenshot 6ABC)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 27, 2024
Authorities reported that four minors will be charged as adults for the Eid al-Fitr shooting during a celebration that brought together more than 1,000 people in West Philadelphia to commemorate the end of Ramadan. Five suspects were arrested for the incident.

Deputy District Attorney William Fritze explained, in statements reported by CBS, that two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy will be charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, also faces charges related to firearms, evading arrest and other crimes that were not detailed.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred on April 11 at around 2:30 p.m. (local time) in Clara Muhammad Square, where several families had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and fear that unfolded after the shooting. Najah Bey, an attendee at the event, reported that one of her relatives was shot. She said, "It's sad that you can't even celebrate a holiday without worrying about getting shot."

