Trump posts $92 million bail in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

The former president is appealing the sentence against him, preventing the writer from collecting the money Trump was ordered to give her in January while the appeal is pending.

Donald Trump and his legal team posted a bail payment of $91.63 million to a New York federal court to appeal the ruling against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

The news comes after a judge denied the former president's request to delay payment of the $83.3 million penalty in Carroll's case. This bond is necessary to prevent the writer from collecting the money ordered to her while the appeal is pending.

Trump Bond by Veronica Silveri on Scribd

Judge Lewis Kaplan's decision established that the Republican presidential candidate had until Monday to pay the fine or present bail or assets as collateral for the entire value of the sentence, while he continues to appeal the jury's verdict.

Trump Bond Notice by Veronica Silveri on Scribd

As reported by NBC News: "The source of the bond is the Federal Insurance Company, a corporation authorized to transact business in New York. They are based in Chesapeake, Virginia and New Jersey and the company appears to be a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company. The document is signed by the former president."

The $83.3 million payment to Carroll

In January, a federal jury ruled that Trump should compensate Carroll with more than $83 million, comprised of: $11 million for a reputation repair program, $7.3 million in other compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

The case dates back to E. Jean Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Although a federal jury determined last year that Trump was not responsible for rape, it did find him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, ordering him to first pay $5 million, and in January of this year, the writer's compensation was significantly increased.

Trump on social media has reiterated his disagreement with the verdicts, calling the case a "witch hunt" promoted by the Biden administration and directed against him and the Republican Party.