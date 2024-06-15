Politics

Trump celebrates his 78th birthday in front of a large crowd in Florida and promises to “end Joe Biden's war on cryptocurrencies”

When the former president took the stage, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” and chanted “USA! USA!"

Trump celebra su cumpleaños 78 ante una gran multitud en Florida y promete poner “fin a la guerra de Joe Biden contra las criptomonedas”
Donald Trump celebrando su cumpleaños 78. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 15, 2024
2 minutes read

Former President Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in style before a large crowd at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida, just a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

In particular, the Republican leader addressed the “Club 47” fan club members. For the celebration, the event organizers prepared a huge multi-layered cake while those present launched red and blue balloons.

The huge cake featured several iconic details related to the former president's political career, such as a photo of the Oval Office on the lowest tier and a MAGA cap on top. The middle layers were decorated with a golf cart, a U.S. flag, and Club 47's logo.

When former President Trump finally took the stage, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” and chanted “USA! USA!"

Accompanied by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), one of the most promising candidates to be his running mate, Trump took advantage of much of his speech to mock his adversary, Joe Biden, for his state of mental health.

“Our country is being destroyed by incompetent people,” Trump said. "All presidents should have aptitude tests."

Rubio seconded him, recalling one of Biden's recent strange episodes at the G7 summit.

"They have a mentally incompetent man as their candidate and as our president," Rubio said. “It is humiliating for our country to have a president that goes overseas and has to be taken by the hand and guided around by foreign leaders.”

Rubio made reference to how the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, helped Biden by pointing out where he needed to look or go at a time when the Democratic president seemed really confused.

In one of the most applauded moments of the event, Trump once again criticized Biden, but referring to cryptocurrencies and promising those present that Florida would be an epicenter for the takeoff of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

“I will end Joe Biden's war on crypto and we will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America. We're going to keep it right here. And a lot of it's going to be done right here in Florida, right?” Trump told those present, who burst into applause.

The former president also dedicated part of his speech to promoting his campaign proposals, especially highlighting his plan to stop illegal immigration, reduce regulations, eliminate environmental protections to stimulate national energy production and reduce taxes.

Topics:

