Trump and Orbán exchange praise in a meeting that was uncomfortable for Joe Biden

The former president met with the Hungarian prime minister at Mar-a-Lago and highlighted his "strong immigration policies."

Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago. Both exchanged praise and analyzed the geopolitical board for 2024. This meeting aroused the anger of Joe Biden, who took the opportunity to criticize both during a visit to Pennsylvania.

Orbán's visit to the United States drew attention because the head of state arrived in a foreign country and did not meet with the president but with his main rival in the face of imminent elections.

According to a statement from the Trump campaign, the official meeting was intended to "discuss a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation."

Later came the most fun part of the visit. Trump received Orbán at his famous residence in Florida, where he was the main protagonist of an event. Even tribute bands to The Beatles and Rolling Stones participated.

Trump served as host and highlighted the European leader's political record, highlighting that he is respected worldwide thanks to his leadership style. "He is the boss," he joked, revealing that both have been in contact since January 2021, when Trump left the White House.

Thank you for the invitation and the kind words, President @realDonaldTrump ! pic.twitter.com/YuroGK0yHy — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 9, 2024

"Viktor is a Great Leader, respected all over the World," he wrote Saturday. "Hungary is a Safe Country because of his Strong Immigration Policies, and as long as he is in charge, it always will be!" Trump wrote on his social media, where he attached a video.

As reported by CNN, Trump and a small group of advisers met with Orbán for about an hour in what was described as a "social meeting" without an agenda.

Joe Biden's reaction

The president was consulted about the meeting while touring Pennsylvania, a state he must count on if he hopes to achieve re-election in November.

"You know who he's meeting with today down in Mar-a-Lago? Orbán of Hungary, who stated flatly he doesn't think democracy works. He's looking for dictatorship," he expressed.

"I see a future in which we defend democracy, we do not diminish it," Biden added.

Orbán was one of the first international leaders to officially endorse Trump for the 2024 presidential election. "I'm sure if President Trump would be the president, there would be no war in Ukraine and Europe. Come back, Mr. President. Make America great again and bring us peace," he noted in mid-2023.