World

Top Israeli official gives Netanyahu an ultimatum: Threatens to resign if there is no post-war plan before June 8

Benny Gantz's proposal comes days after a similar proposal by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, weakening the unity of the Israeli war cabinet.

Benny Gantz
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 19, 2024
1 minute read

The extension and uncertainty of the war against Hamas caused another crack in the Israeli government. Following the threat from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Benny Gantz, the number two in the war cabinet, issued an ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu. The official stated that he would resign if the prime minister did not approve a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip before June 8.

Gantz, a 65-year-old political veteran, spoke out in a televised speech explicitly directed at Netanyahu.

“The war cabinet must formulate and approve before June 8 an action plan that leads to the realization of six strategic objectives of national importance, or we will be forced to resign from the government,” he expressed.

Gantz has already presented a similar plan, which consists of seven points and includes the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, the return of at least dozens of hostages and the establishment of an international administration of civil affairs. Of course, now, with the terrorist group out of the territory.

“If they choose the path of fanatics and lead the entire nation into the abyss, we will be forced to abandon the government,” the official added.

Netanyahu's plan, presented in February, would allow Israel to maintain security in Gaza indefinitely after the conflict ends. However, that plan would run counter to pressure from the United States and other nations for Israel to establish an independent Palestinian government.

Gallant, the defense minister, had also threatened Netanyahu to begin plans for a Palestinian state.

“I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a decision and declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza Strip, that Israel will not establish a military government in the Gaza Strip, and that an alternative government to Hamas will be moved forward immediately in the Gaza Strip,” the minister said.

The wear and tear of the war on the government was accentuated by the repatriation of the body of Ron Benjamin, a 53-year-old man who was murdered and kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. According to official sources, Benjamin was “killed during the October 7 massacre at the Mefalsim crossing, and his body was kidnapped and taken to Gaza by Hamas militiamen.”

His body was repatriated along with that of three other hostages who also tragically lost their lives, Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter.

Topics:

Recommendation

Una persona sostiene un cartel con la imagen de Shani Louk durante una manifestación en Israel días después de la masacre del 7 de octubre (Imagen de archivo/AFP)

Israel recovers the bodies of four hostages and reveals that there are 50 tunnels in Rafah that cross into Egypt

TOPSHOT - El legislador del gobernante Partido Democrático Progresista (PDP) de Taiwán Chung Chia-pin (R en azul) agarra al principal opositor Kuomintang (KMT) Chen Ching-hui mientras el presidente del Parlamento Han Kuo-yu (2º-L) mira durante la votación del proyecto de ley de reforma del Parlamento en el Parlamento en Taipei el 17 de mayo de 2024.

Taiwan: Brawl in parliament postpones debate and vote on legislative reform

Niñas en un colegio en Afganistán

Afghanistan: 100 students from two girls' schools poisoned

Imagen de archivo de una mujer ondeando banderas de Israel y de los Estados Unidos de América durante una concentración que exige la liberación de los rehenes israelíes secuestrados por Hamás en la plaza Dag Hammarskjold, frente a la sede de la ONU.

Why Israel can say ‘no’ to American diktats

El Fiscal General Adjunto de Israel para Derecho Internacional Gilad Noam, Tamar Kaplan Tourgman, asesora jurídica adjunta principal del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Israel, y Avgail Frisch Ben Avraham, asesor jurídico de la Embajada de Israel en los Países Bajos, esperan a escuchar los argumentos del equipo jurídico de Sudáfrica en el marco del caso de Sudáfrica contra Israel por la ofensiva de Rafah en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, el 16 de mayo de 2024. Sudáfrica acusó a Israel el 16 de mayo de 2024 ante el máximo tribunal de la ONU de intensificar lo que calificó de "genocidio" en Gaza, instando a los jueces a ordenar el cese del asalto israelí a Rafah. La Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) escuchó una letanía de acusaciones contra Israel por parte de los abogados que representan a Pretoria, incluyendo fosas comunes, tortura y retención deliberada de ayuda humanitaria.

Israel responds to South Africa's genocide accusations before the International Court of Justice

Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA.

FIFA will study the "cynical and hostile" request to exclude Israel from the World Cup

Policías y bomberos, junto a la sinagoga que un hombre intentó quemar en Rouen

French police kill gunman who tried to set fire to synagogue

Joe Biden

Amid strong criticism for his approach to the Castro regime, Biden decides to keep Cuba on the list of states that sponsor terrorism

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.

United States finishes installing dock for humanitarian aid on the coast of the Gaza Strip