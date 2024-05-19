1/10
Joffrey Baratheon ('Game of Thrones')
Joffrey Baratheon, played by actor Jack Gleeson, is the most hated TV character by viewers, according to the survey published by 'The Ranker.' The cruel and sadistic nature of the 'Game of Thrones' character captivated viewers who were always eager to discover the character's next unpredictable action driven by by his lust for power.
Ramsay Bolton ('Game of Thrones')
Actor Iwan Rheon played Ramsay Bolton. Despite being hated by fans, 'Game of Thrones' viewers were unable to take their eyes off the screen every time this character appeared. He is defined by his evilness as well as his cunning ability to manipulate those around him.
Cersei Lannister ('Game of Thrones')
Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, was one of the main antagonists of 'Game of Thrones' due to her ruthlessness and thirst for power. Her unwavering determination and strategic mind make Cersei a worthy adversary. No one wants to have issues with her.
The Governor ('The Walking Dead')
The governor is one of the most iconic characters from 'The Walking Dead.' Played by David Morrissey, the politician has a charismatic yet sinister demeanor that hooks viewers and draws them into whatever deception he is up to in the moment. In addition, his ability to maintain control makes him one of the most feared villains of the series.
Todd Alquist ('Breaking Bad')
Jesse Plemons (center) played Todd Alquist in 'Breaking Bad' for several seasons. The worker at Cobi Shoe Stores became a great antagonist due to his unpredictable actions and unsettling presence at the most inopportune moments, qualities that added suspense to the story.
Livia Soprano ('The Sopranos')
One of the reasons 'The Sopranos' lasted so many seasons is thanks to Livia Soprano. The character, played by Nancy Marchand, rose to fame due to her scheming nature and manipulative tactics, two characteristics that made fans either love her or hate her. It also made her the most remembered villains of the series.
Shou Tucker ('Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood')
Shou Tucker is one of the most despicable characters in 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' which, according to 'The Ranker,' is a great reminder of the darkness that can exist in humanity.
Rachel Berry ('Glee')
The star of 'Glee,' Rachel Berry (played by Lea Michele), became one of the most hated characters of the musical series. Her ambitious nature came off, on more than one occasion, as pure selfishness, earning the contempt not only of her classmates in the series, but also the general public.
Caillou ('Caillou')
Oddly enough, the star of the children's series 'Caillou' made it on The Ranker's most hated characters list. Viewers claimed that, despite his innocent and curious nature, his occasional tantrums are a huge turn-off to many.
Petyr Baelish ('Game of Thrones')
The character played by Aidan Gillen in 'Game of Thrones,' Petyr Baelish (located in the middle of the picture), was a captivating character for viewers. They fell in love with Baelish's ability to integrate himself into the political landscape of the series. Fans couldn't wait to see his next move.