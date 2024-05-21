Toni Kroos announces his farewell from Real Madrid and retirement from professional soccer

One of the last legends of German soccer and Real Madrid is ending his career. Midfielder Toni Kroos confirmed that he will retire at the end of this season after 17 years at the highest level. His last game as a professional will be in the shirt of the German national team at Euro 2024.

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my introduction at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a soccer player, but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that passionate and successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially, I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one," Kroos wrote on social media, accompanied by a gallery of images of his best moments with the Spanish team.

"At the same time this decision means that my career as an active soccer player will end this summer after the Euro [2024] championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: Let's go for 15 [Champions League titles]!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!" he continued.

The German midfielder will play his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday against Real Betis, where the fans and the club will pay tribute to his successful career at Real Madrid.

'One of the great legends of our club'

Kroos never hid his desire to retire at Real Madrid. And he has achieved it through hard work, effort and leadership. For everything he has given to the Spanish team in his 10 seasons and more than 460 games that he has worn the club's jersey, Real Madrid reciprocated with a message of immense gratitude designating him as "one of the great legends of our club":

Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who is already part of Real Madrid's history and who is one of the great legends of our club and of world soccer. Toni Kroos will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas for the excellence of his soccer and for being a player who has given everything for this jersey, always representing the values of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez also commented on the matter, saying that "Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid, and this club is and will always be his home."

Some of his Real Madrid teammates posted messages of affection and gratitude to Kroos on social media after he announced his retirement. "How lucky we have been to have enjoyed you. Class, talent and courage. Absolute legend of soccer. With you until the end Toni," said team captain Nacho Fernández. "I will always remember with pride that I was lucky enough to play alongside Toni Kroos, and one day I will tell my children about everything we achieved together on the field. Thank you for everything you brought to the team and for being a constant inspiration to us all," wrote Dani Carvajal.

Former teammates such as Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale also repeated the same word to define Kroos: "Legend."

A career within the reach of few

Kroos' last game with Real Madrid will be on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. Facing Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, the German player will look to win his fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid and the sixth of his career. He won his first while playing for Bayern Munich.

In addition to the five Champions League titles won so far, Kroos has won a practically infinite number of national, European and international titles with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid: three Bundesligas, three German Cups, one German Super Cup, four Spanish Leagues, one Spanish Cup, four Spanish Super Cups, five European Super Cups and six Club World Cups. With the German national team, he triumphed in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.