Third man charged with murder in shooting during Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration

The tragic event ended with one person dead and another 25 people injured, including children.

Tiroteo durante la celebración de los Kansas City Chiefs.
(Andrew Caballero -Reynolds / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 23, 2024
A new twist follows the tragic shooting that occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in February, which left one woman dead and at least 25 others injured, including children. Terry J. Young, 20, has now become the third adult charged with murder in the horrific event.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Young faces four federal charges related to the death of Lisa López-Galván, 43; one count of second-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Young could be seen shooting several times on surveillance camera footage after he and two other men became involved in an argument.

“Young and two other individuals walked up to an individual in another group. A verbal argument commenced. After one individual pulled out a firearm, Young pulled out a firearm and pointed it at and advanced toward the first individual.” details the official statement.

Investigators found additional evidence on social media, where Young appeared wearing the same backpack seen in surveillance footage of the incident at Union Station. Additionally, cell phone data placed Young in the area of ​​the shooting at the time of the incident. Prosecutors requested $1 million cash bail for the defendant.

This news comes a month after two other men, Dominic M. Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, 23, were also charged with murder in connection with the same shooting. Both were injured during the incident.

Three other teenagers were also charged and detained in a juvenile detention center, one 15-year-old and the other two 16-year-olds.

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” Baker said.

The victim, Lisa López-Galván, lost her life in the shooting that took place in front of Union Station in Kansas City on February 14. She was known for her work as a popular local radio DJ and community organizer and received a moving tribute at her funeral, which was attended by hundreds of people.

