These are the country's worst airports

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (which is also the busiest airport) tops the list, among other things, for its "inefficient and insufficient levels of immigration and security staffing."

(Cordon Press)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
March 3, 2024
Skytrax, an organization that ranks the best and worst airports in the world, revealed that the worst airport in the country is Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (it is also the busiest, according to the AFA)

The group rates airports on a five-star scale based on traveler experience, based on the conditions and services provided in the facilities (in addition to the treatment of staff and the influx of people). According to the group:

Product ratings include the airport website, wayfinding, terminal design / décor, maintenance and cleanliness, passenger flows and efficiencies, and features such as seating, washrooms, family facilities, accessible travel, leisure and entertainment, WiFi, shopping and dining. The service assessment looks at standards of efficiency, consistency of service, staff attitudes, hospitality/friendliness, and language skills.

The worst airports

Among the worst airports in the nation are Atlanta Hartsfield, Dallas/Forth Worth, Denver and Chicago O'Hare. All of these received average to low ratings due to the service offered by the (somewhat poor) staff and their facilities.

- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the worst-ranked airport in the nation. It received a three-star rating for "inefficient and insufficient immigration and security staffing levels." Likewise, it was rated 2.5 stars for "security waiting times."

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Omoo at English Wikipedia - Wikimedia Commons).

- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the second busiest and is also the second worst-ranked airport in the country. It was rated three stars for the general inconvenience of the facility (terminal) and was given two stars for its selection of stores (especially food and beverage).

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Wikimedia Commons - Vmzp85 - Own work).

- Denver International Airport (the third busiest) received an average of three stars. Although the group highlights its "unique tented roof structure," it claims that "TSA processing is often a slow pinch point in the departure process, and it is important to remember that access to the B and C concourses is via the people mover train only."

Concourse B at Denver International Airport. David Benbennick took this photograph Friday, April 22, 2005 at 9:46 AM (local time).
Denver International Airport (No machine-readable author provided. Dbenbenn assumed / NickBax - Wikimedia Commons)

- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (fourth busiest) also received a fair to average rating, citing "high customer inconvenience" due to internal terminal renovations.

Chicago is conveniently connected to the city’s mass transport system – however, the failure to appropriately renovate the internal terminal connector transit has meant a high degree of inconvenience and delays for passengers. Terminal interiors are relatively dated and the range of seating and integrated power supply is considered poor. 

Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Mattpopovich -
Author InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA Wikimedia Commons)

Another one on the list is the Los Angeles International Airport. This mostly had access issues and slow lines at security.

Access to LAX remains a weakness and drop-off roadways are often congested. Security and immigration standards are frequently slow and inefficient. 

Los Angeles International Airport
Los Angeles International Airport (Sam Valadi - Flickr.com)

On the other hand, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the only airport in the country to make Skytrax's ranking of the world's top 20 for 2023. It placed 18th in the ranking.

