The official trailer for 'Moana 2' breaks record for most-viewed trailer in the history of Walt Disney Animation

With more than 178 million views in 24 hours, the first look at ”Moana 2“ surpassed other previews such as ”Inside Out 2” and ”Frozen 2.”

Imagen del trailer de 'Moana 2', la nueva película de Walt Disney Studios que llegará a la gran pantalla el próximo 27 de noviembre.
(Disney)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 31, 2024
The official trailer for "Moana 2" broke a new record this Thursday. It did so by becoming the most-viewed trailer in the history of Walt Disney Animation and its subsidiary, Pixar, managing to accumulate more than 178 million views in just 24 hours.

The first look of this new film, which will land on the big screen on Nov. 27, managed to gain more views than other previews of the company's most fruitful and anticipated products, such as the feature film that Disney and Pixar will release in theaters in just a few weeks, "Inside Out 2" (which received 157 million views in 2023), Disney's "Frozen 2" (with 115 million views in 2019) and the Disney and Pixar co-production, "The Incredibles 2" (113 million views in 2017).

These figures also support the words of Walt Disney Corporation CEO Bob Iger when announcing the sequel in February of this year. At that time, he stated that the Moana franchise was one of the most beloved and that, for that reason, they had opted to launch this sequel. "Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when 'Moana 2' comes to theaters this November," Iger said.

What is 'Moana 2' about?

In this new installment, Walt Disney Animation reported in a statement, Moana (dubbed by actress Auli'i Cravalho) will reunite with Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) three years after the events of the first film.

She will do so when, after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors, Moana decide to travel to the distant seas of Oceania to star in a new journey accompanied by a crew of unusual sailors as well as her pets, Pua and Heihei, as she ventures "into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Along with the premiere of "Moana 2," the entertainment giant also stated that, in 2026, the live-action of the original film released in 2016 will hit the big screen. This new version will star Dwayne Johnson who, like in the animated film, will take on the role of the demigod Maui.

