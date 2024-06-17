Entertainment

'King of Country Music,' George Strait, breaks the record for concert attendance in the US

The singer had 110,905 people attend his show Saturday at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, including Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz.

El cantante country George Strait durante el concierto que ofreció en 2014 en
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 17, 2024
1 minute read

George Strait broke the U.S. concert attendance record in the state of Texas. The country singer had 110,905 people attend his show at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas:

It was Strait's first concert in his career in this stadium, and one he won't forget that will surely have him wanting to return to soon: "We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn. Just invite me back, I’ll come!" he assured as soon as he started his show, as Billboard reported.

The concert was also attended by some of the most recognized political figures in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott not only saw the artist but, as he announced on X, he also had the privilege of meeting him:

Senator Ted Cruz also did not want to miss the concert. The Republican attended the show accompanied by his daughter Caroline. As he stated on X, the performance was "spectacular." He was also able to congratulate George Strait in person:

George Strait, from record to record

This is not the only record that George Strait holds. Fox News recalled that the country singer also has the most No. 1 singles among all musical genres, in addition to being the only musician who was among the 10 most-listened-to artists each year for 30 years.

Along with this, the singer managed to have the most No. 1 albums in the history of country music, which is why he is known as the "King of Country Music."

He also managed to sell more than 120 million records worldwide and achieved 13 multi-platinum and 38 gold albums. He now adds the concert attendance record to that list of achievements.

Topics:

Recommendation

La cantante Françoise Hardy, icono del pop francés, muere a los 80 años

Françoise Hardy, French pop icon and singer, dies at 80

Imagen de la saga cinematográfica 'Los juegos del hambre' protagonizada por Jennifer Lawrence junto a una imagen, de menor tamaño, de la escritora Suzanne Collins, autora de la popular saga.

'The Hunger Games' are back: Writer Suzanne Collins announces new novel for 2025

La actriz Evangeline Lilly durante el estreno en Los Ángeles de 'Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania' en el Regency Village Theatre el 6 de febrero de 2023.

Actress Evangeline Lilly announces that she is retiring from acting

Captura de pan

Cyndi Lauper opens pre-sales for her farewell tour

Imagen del trailer de 'Moana 2', la nueva película de Walt Disney Studios que llegará a la gran pantalla el próximo 27 de noviembre.

The official trailer for 'Moana 2' breaks record for most-viewed trailer in the history of Walt Disney Animation

El rapero Eminem durante una actuación

'I will make my career disappear': Eminem presents his new single 'Houdini'

Imagen de Taylor Swift durante su actuación en Estocolmo, Suecia, el pasado

Taylor Swift dazzles during the first night of 'The Eras Tour' in Spain

Captura de pantalla de la promoción de 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' en la que aparece el futbolista argentino, Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi surprises with his first words in English during the promotion of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Massiel Taveras en Cannes

Actress Massiel Taveras spoke out about the incident in Cannes with a security guard over her dress