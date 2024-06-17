'King of Country Music,' George Strait, breaks the record for concert attendance in the US

The singer had 110,905 people attend his show Saturday at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, including Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz.

George Strait broke the U.S. concert attendance record in the state of Texas. The country singer had 110,905 people attend his show at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas:

🚨 “THE KING OF COUNTRY” BREAKS U.S RECORD FOR LARGEST CONCERT “What’s going on everybody?” George Strait addressed a crowd of 110,905 fans at Kyle Field, Texas A&M. This breaks the previous record set by The Grateful Dead in 1977. Sources: Billboardpic.twitter.com/y669WFEE4B — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 16, 2024

It was Strait's first concert in his career in this stadium, and one he won't forget that will surely have him wanting to return to soon: "We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn. Just invite me back, I’ll come!" he assured as soon as he started his show, as Billboard reported.

The concert was also attended by some of the most recognized political figures in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott not only saw the artist but, as he announced on X, he also had the privilege of meeting him:

Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait. Largest packed house for a concert in America. Ever. pic.twitter.com/JRyCX7HH7f — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz also did not want to miss the concert. The Republican attended the show accompanied by his daughter Caroline. As he stated on X, the performance was "spectacular." He was also able to congratulate George Strait in person:

Took my daughter Caroline to see ⁦@GeorgeStrait⁩ at Kyle Field ⁦@TAMU⁩ tonight. Great fun. Spectacular concert. pic.twitter.com/vcZUqBg2LJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2024

George Strait, from record to record

This is not the only record that George Strait holds. Fox News recalled that the country singer also has the most No. 1 singles among all musical genres, in addition to being the only musician who was among the 10 most-listened-to artists each year for 30 years.

Along with this, the singer managed to have the most No. 1 albums in the history of country music, which is why he is known as the "King of Country Music."

He also managed to sell more than 120 million records worldwide and achieved 13 multi-platinum and 38 gold albums. He now adds the concert attendance record to that list of achievements.