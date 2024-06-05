Entertainment

Actress Evangeline Lilly announces that she is retiring from acting

The actress, known for her roles in 'Lost' and 'Ant-Man,' said that she had been away from the world of acting for three years and that she was dedicating herself to the world of writing.

La actriz Evangeline Lilly durante el estreno en Los Ángeles de 'Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania' en el Regency Village Theatre el 6 de febrero de 2023.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 5, 2024
1 minute read

Actress Evangeline Lilly announced this Tuesday that she is retiring from acting. The actress, known for her roles in "Lost" and in the Marvel Studios trilogy, "Ant-Man," published a video on Instagram of the filming of the series that made her famous in 2006 and where she assures that in ten years she would like to "be a retired actress":

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

Evangeline Lilly, with "a grounding sense of fulfillment and joy" after leaving acting

Almost twenty years after that video, the actress who played Kate Bishop in "Lost" has fulfilled her dream although, she says, she "might return to Hollywood one day." However, for the moment, that is not her plan. And it hasn't been for a while now.

As Lilly herself told Variety, she hasn't accepted a role for three years, when she finished filming "Ant-Man: Quantumania," where she played Hope Van Dyme. That was her last job as an actress and she does not plan to accept any other new roles in the immediate future:

I have actually been on a hiatus from acting for the past three years already (since finishing work on ‘Quantumania’). This time outside of the business has brought me a grounding sense of fulfillment and joy. I could return tomorrow, two years from now or never, but at the moment I am not actively pursuing any work in the industry and am not under any contractual obligations to anybody. I am devoting my time to my humanitarian work and my writing.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de Taylor Swift durante su actuación en Estocolmo, Suecia, el pasado

Taylor Swift dazzles during the first night of 'The Eras Tour' in Spain

Captura de pantalla de la promoción de 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' en la que aparece el futbolista argentino, Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi surprises with his first words in English during the promotion of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Massiel Taveras en Cannes

Actress Massiel Taveras spoke out about the incident in Cannes with a security guard over her dress

Sean Baker

Director Sean Baker surprises at the Cannes Festival and wins the Palme d'Or for 'Anora'

El papel por el que siempre se recordará al fallecido actor Matthew Perry es, sin lugar a dudas, el que interpretó en 'Friends': Chandler Biggs. El pretendiente y futuro marido de Mónica en la ficción nos regaló momentos de lo más divertidos siempre en compañía de Joey Tribbiani, con quien forjó una gran amistad. Su ingenio sarcástico y su humor autocrítico dejó grandes momentos en la histórica comedia e hizo de Chandler Biggs un personaje que muchos serán incapaces de olvidar.

Gallery: Fans' favorite television characters

Catherine O'Hara como Delia, Jenna Ortega como Astrid, Winona Ryder como Lydia y Justin Theroux como Rory en la comedia de Warner Bros. Pictures, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", un lanzamiento de Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. reveals the long-awaited trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Carlos Vives, durante los Latin Grammy Awards 2023.

Latin Recording Academy names Carlos Vives 2024 Person of the Year

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Pat Sajak, presentador de 'Wheel of Fortune', anuncia que la 41ª temporada del concurso será la última que conduzca.

'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show