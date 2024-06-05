Actress Evangeline Lilly announces that she is retiring from acting

The actress, known for her roles in 'Lost' and 'Ant-Man,' said that she had been away from the world of acting for three years and that she was dedicating herself to the world of writing.

Actress Evangeline Lilly announced this Tuesday that she is retiring from acting. The actress, known for her roles in "Lost" and in the Marvel Studios trilogy, "Ant-Man," published a video on Instagram of the filming of the series that made her famous in 2006 and where she assures that in ten years she would like to "be a retired actress":

Evangeline Lilly, with "a grounding sense of fulfillment and joy" after leaving acting

Almost twenty years after that video, the actress who played Kate Bishop in "Lost" has fulfilled her dream although, she says, she "might return to Hollywood one day." However, for the moment, that is not her plan. And it hasn't been for a while now.

As Lilly herself told Variety, she hasn't accepted a role for three years, when she finished filming "Ant-Man: Quantumania," where she played Hope Van Dyme. That was her last job as an actress and she does not plan to accept any other new roles in the immediate future:

I have actually been on a hiatus from acting for the past three years already (since finishing work on ‘Quantumania’). This time outside of the business has brought me a grounding sense of fulfillment and joy. I could return tomorrow, two years from now or never, but at the moment I am not actively pursuing any work in the industry and am not under any contractual obligations to anybody. I am devoting my time to my humanitarian work and my writing.