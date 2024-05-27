The Dominican thanked her followers for their support. In addition, she celebrated that the train of the dress could be seen. "Let us celebrate our savior, the Christ, in style," she said.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras spoke about the controversy that arose after videos were released of the moment in which security at the Cannes Film Festival did not allow her to show her dress, the train of which had the face of Jesus.

Social networks showed the moment in which Taveras argued with a security woman who asked him to continue advancing on the event's red carpet. The security guard had already had a similar situation with actress Kelly Rowland.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras went viral on social networks after her passage on the red carpet of the Cannes Festival. As can be seen in the video, Massiel Taveras walked in a pretty dress designed by Giannina Azar with a close-up view of 4.5 meters of compression… pic.twitter.com/IGvAXXg1Pt — Karina Michelin (@karinamichelin) May 27, 2024

After the incident, the actress said on her Instagram account that the image of the living Christ measures about 15 meters long. In addition, it has about 10 thousand Swarovski crystals. The dress was designed by Giannina Azar.

In addition, Taveras celebrated that he was able to show the image despite the security impediments of the event.

" We did it. Let's celebrate our savior, the Christ, who will continue making history until eternity," Taveras wrote.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A shared post from MASSIELTAVERAS (@masieltaveras)

In that sense, Miss Dominican Republic 2007 also thanked the support she has received on digital platforms after the video went viral.

"My God, after the most incredible week in the history of my life, I'm back in Hollywood. I must confess that I am amazed to see again the hand of the powerful giant being the most incredible strategist and publicist in history," Taveras highlighted.