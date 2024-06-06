'The Hunger Games' are back: Writer Suzanne Collins announces new novel for 2025

The book, titled 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' will tell the story of Haymitch, winner of the 50th edition of the Hunger Games.

"The Hunger Games" are back. The writer Suzanne Collins announced this Thursday that she and publisher Scholastic will release a new novel in her popular saga, based on the fictional world of Panem, on March 18, 2025.

The book, titled "Sunrise on the Reaping," will tell the story of Haymitch, winner of the 50th edition of the popular competition between the two young representatives of each of the 12 districts who have to fight to survive in the field of the Hunger Games.

The new novel, set 40 years after the novel "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and 25 years before the original "Hunger Games" trilogy, will be inspired by the philosophy of David Hume, as Collins told the AP:

With 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.' The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day.

Will the new 'Hunger Games' story reach the big screen?

It remains to be seen whether this new novel will have film rights, although everything seems to indicate that it will, based on the success that this saga achieved on the big screen since its release.

The adaptation of "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth and released in November of last year, managed to earn $337.4 million during its run in theaters, according to data provided by Box Office Mojo.

Variety recalls that the original trilogy, which was adapted into four feature films starring Jennifer Lawrence between 2012 and 2015, is the 20th-highest-grossing franchise in history, earning Lionsgate a total of $3.3 billion.