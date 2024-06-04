Cyndi Lauper opens pre-sales for her farewell tour

The artist's shows, gathered under the title 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,' will begin on October 18 in Montreal (Canada) and will end on December 5 in Chicago.

New York artist Cyndi Lauper opened the pre-sale this Monday for what will be her farewell tour. Titled "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour," the shows will begin on October 18 in Montreal (Canada) and will end on December 5 with a show that will take place at the Chicago United Center.

What will be both her last tour and the artist's first in more than a decade was announced one day before her documentary, "Let the Canary Sing," premiered on Paramount+. For this reason, the artist did not give more details about the tour, beyond ensuring that those interested in getting tickets before anyone else you should enter the code "HAVE FUN" this Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation, which is in charge of selling tickets.

The 23 stops that Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour will include

The rest of the people who want to see the artist who performed hit songs like 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' or 'Time After Time' will be able to purchase their tickets through Live Nation starting this Friday, June 7. The tour will include 23 shows beginning in the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto.

It’s official! Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn’t be more excited. Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories. Tickets go on sale this Friday: https://t.co/7npiJqamIZ - who’s coming with us? pic.twitter.com/ybG5OiS3t6 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 3, 2024

After this, Lauper, 70, will move to the United States where she will offer concerts in Detroit, Boston, Washington, New York, Nashville, Columbus, Tampa, Hollywood, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Dessert, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and Chicago, city where her tour will end on next December 5.