Entertainment

Cyndi Lauper opens pre-sales for her farewell tour

The artist's shows, gathered under the title 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,' will begin on October 18 in Montreal (Canada) and will end on December 5 in Chicago.

Captura de pan
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 4, 2024
1 minute read

New York artist Cyndi Lauper opened the pre-sale this Monday for what will be her farewell tour. Titled "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour," the shows will begin on October 18 in Montreal (Canada) and will end on December 5 with a show that will take place at the Chicago United Center.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper)

What will be both her last tour and the artist's first in more than a decade was announced one day before her documentary, "Let the Canary Sing," premiered on Paramount+. For this reason, the artist did not give more details about the tour, beyond ensuring that those interested in getting tickets before anyone else you should enter the code "HAVE FUN" this Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation, which is in charge of selling tickets.

The 23 stops that Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour will include

The rest of the people who want to see the artist who performed hit songs like 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' or 'Time After Time' will be able to purchase their tickets through Live Nation starting this Friday, June 7. The tour will include 23 shows beginning in the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto.

After this, Lauper, 70, will move to the United States where she will offer concerts in Detroit, Boston, Washington, New York, Nashville, Columbus, Tampa, Hollywood, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Dessert, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and Chicago, city where her tour will end on next December 5.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de la promoción de 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' en la que aparece el futbolista argentino, Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi surprises with his first words in English during the promotion of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Massiel Taveras en Cannes

Actress Massiel Taveras spoke out about the incident in Cannes with a security guard over her dress

Sean Baker

Director Sean Baker surprises at the Cannes Festival and wins the Palme d'Or for 'Anora'

El papel por el que siempre se recordará al fallecido actor Matthew Perry es, sin lugar a dudas, el que interpretó en 'Friends': Chandler Biggs. El pretendiente y futuro marido de Mónica en la ficción nos regaló momentos de lo más divertidos siempre en compañía de Joey Tribbiani, con quien forjó una gran amistad. Su ingenio sarcástico y su humor autocrítico dejó grandes momentos en la histórica comedia e hizo de Chandler Biggs un personaje que muchos serán incapaces de olvidar.

Gallery: Fans' favorite television characters

Catherine O'Hara como Delia, Jenna Ortega como Astrid, Winona Ryder como Lydia y Justin Theroux como Rory en la comedia de Warner Bros. Pictures, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", un lanzamiento de Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. reveals the long-awaited trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Carlos Vives, durante los Latin Grammy Awards 2023.

Latin Recording Academy names Carlos Vives 2024 Person of the Year

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Pat Sajak, presentador de 'Wheel of Fortune', anuncia que la 41ª temporada del concurso será la última que conduzca.

'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

'The Apprentice': Donald Trump biopic premieres at Cannes Film Festival