Politics

Steve Bannon won't escape jail time: An appeals court refuses to delay his four-month sentence

The anchor and advisor to former President Trump faces punishment for contempt of Congress.

Steve Bannon no logrará evadir la cárcel: el tribunal de apelaciones se niega a retrasar su sentencia de cuatro meses
El aliado de Trump, Steve Bannon. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 21, 2024
1 minute read

This Thursday, June 20, a federal appeals court panel rejected prominent Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon's bid to stay out of prison until the Supreme Court reviews his contempt of Congress case.

It is now virtually a done deal that Bannon will report to prison next July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, as will another Trump trade advisor, Peter Navarro, who is already serving his separate sentence.

Bannon, specifically, faces punishment for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill and for refusing to provide documents related to his alleged involvement in Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In early June, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, Trump's own nominee for the position, granted prosecutors' request to send Bannon to prison after a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, the AP reported.

Subsequently, Bannon's lawyers asked the appeals court to allow his release while the case reached the Supreme Court if necessary. However, contrary to defense expectations, a 2-1 vote by the D.C. Circuit panel ruled that the anchor's case "does not warrant a departure from the general rule" that defendants begin serving their sentence after conviction.

The AP reviewed that Judges Cornelia Pillard, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Bradley Garcia, nominated by President Joe Biden, voted in favor of Bannon beginning to serve his sentence.

In contrast, Judge Justin Walker, nominated by Trump, said the former president's advisor should not begin serving his sentence before the Supreme Court decides whether to take up his case.

Both Bannon's and Navarro's defenses claim that neither ignored the congressional subpoenas and thus did not enter into contempt. Both defenses argue that their clients relied on their counsel's legal advice, who believed neither Bannon nor Navarro could testify or produce documents because Trump had invoked executive privilege, a related issue still under review by the Supreme Court.

Topics:

Recommendation

Trump es el favorito para The Economist: el modelo estadístico del diario le otorga el doble de probabilidades de ganar las elecciones frente a Biden

Biden hunkers down at Camp David with advisors a week ahead of debate with Trump

Joe Biden

White House says Biden videos are ’deepfakes’ in attempt to censor them

Composición propia a partir de una imagen de la alcaldesa de Oakland, Sheng Thao, tomada por la Oficina del alcalde.

FBI searches Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home

CNE de Venezuela

Carter Center will send a team to observe the Venezuelan elections

Montaje con una familia frente al senador demócrata Scott Wiener.

California declares war on family

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Surprising Fox News poll puts Biden ahead of Trump by the slimmest of margins

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Trump vows to cut federal funding to schools that promote Critical Race Theory and "trans insanity"

Temor entre los principales asesores de Biden: algunos consideran que el presidente no tiene una estrategia “seria” para vencer a Trump

Fear among Biden's top advisors: some believe the president has no "serious" strategy to beat Trump

Tim Scott attracts big Republican donors for his possible vice presidency