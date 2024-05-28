Entertainment

Lionel Messi surprises with his first words in English during the promotion of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

The advertising spot for the film, which opens in theaters on June 7, featured the participation of Argentine soccer player and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

Captura de pantalla de la promoción de 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' en la que aparece el futbolista argentino, Lionel Messi.
(YouTube: Sony Pictures Entertainment)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 28, 2024
1 minute read

Lionel Messi surprised this Tuesday with his first public words in English. He did it while promoting "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the new film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which opens next Friday, June 7, in theaters.

The athlete and current captain of the Argentine soccer team appeared in this advertising spot also starring Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler. But Messi stole the spotlight from the NBA basketball player. He did so solely by speaking, as he pronounced his first words in English, a language he began to learn when he moved to Miami and a fact that did not go unnoticed among fans of the film.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Bad Boys (@badboys)

"Messi officially said something in English for the first time, Bad Boys!!! Only Will Smith made it possible," can be read among the thousands of comments that the spot generated alluding to the soccer player.

This was not the only one. According to Infobae, there were many followers who emphasized the appearance of the soccer star in the advertising campaign. "Brother, it's crazy, the first time I hear Messi say something in English," reflected another while a third person did not believe that this fact was reality: "It should be Artificial Intelligence. There is no way Messi can speak English," he stated.

Will Messi appear in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'?

The fact that Messi spoke English was a surprise, however, his participation in the promotion was known in advance thanks to Messi himself who was in charge of announcing it. He also did so through a post on Instagram in which the soccer player was seen accompanied by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence while the three practiced this well-known sport.

This was the first collaboration that the athlete made in the feature film, and even then, rumors began that both Messi and Butler could make cameos in the film. Rumors that are now increasing thanks to this new spot where, in addition, Messi has spoken his first words in English.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Topics:

Recommendation

Catherine O'Hara como Delia, Jenna Ortega como Astrid, Winona Ryder como Lydia y Justin Theroux como Rory en la comedia de Warner Bros. Pictures, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", un lanzamiento de Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. reveals the long-awaited trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Carlos Vives, durante los Latin Grammy Awards 2023.

Latin Recording Academy names Carlos Vives 2024 Person of the Year

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Pat Sajak, presentador de 'Wheel of Fortune', anuncia que la 41ª temporada del concurso será la última que conduzca.

'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

'The Apprentice': Donald Trump biopic premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Lena Heady en la serie de HBO Juego de Tronos.

Gallery: Fans' most hated television characters

Críticas, polémica y una loca historia por detrás: todo lo que tienes que saber sobre Megalópolis, la última película de Coppola

Criticism, controversy and the crazy story behind it: Everything you need to know about Megalopolis, Coppola's latest film

Imagen promocional del tráiler oficial de la segunda temporada de 'House of the Dragon' que estrenó Max el 14 de mayo de 2024 y que se espera que tenga el mismo éxito que la primera tanda de episodios.

Max releases the official trailer for the second season of 'House of the Dragon'

Imagen del teaser trailer de la segunda temporada de 'El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos de Poder' proporcionada por Amazon Prime Video que muestra la creación de más anillos para la Tierra Media.

Prime Video premieres the trailer for the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'