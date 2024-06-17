'Stereophonic' and 'The Outsiders' triumph at the 2024 Tony Awards gala

The play inspired by 70s rock took home five statuettes while the musical based on SE Hinton's youth novel finished the evening with four awards.

Broadway was all dressed this Sunday to celebrate the 77th Tony Awards. The award ceremony, which recognizes the best theatrical and musical works of the season, was presented for the third consecutive time by actress Ariana DeBose in a ceremony that took place at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.

Broadcast on CBS and Paramount Plus, the ceremony's big winnerm was "Stereophonic," the play inspired by 70's rock, which won five of the thirteen awards it was up for, including best play and best director which went to Daniel Aukin.

And the 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Direction Of A Play goes to Daniel Aukin for @stereobway pic.twitter.com/BKmovPt64w — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

The other big winner of the night, in the musical categories, was "The Outsiders." The feature, based on the youth novel published by SE Hinton in 1967, which had a film adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1983, which received four of the 12 awards it was up for, including best musical and best direction of a musical that went to the Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders brings home the Tony for Best Musical. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/g0LNrt9Dfo — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

'Merrily We Roll Along' and 'Appropriate,' the other big winners of the Tony Awards

However, some of its success was overshadowed by "Merrily We Roll Along." The musical, revived this year after its arrival in 1981, ended the night with four awards, two of them for the performance of its cast. Thus, the actor Jonathan Groff won the award for best lead actor for his role as Franklin Shepard while Daniel Radcliffe ("Harry Potter") took the Tony for best supporting actor for his performance as Charley Kringas.

Alicia Keys' musical "Hell's Kitchen" had less luck. Considered one of the possible winners of the night, the play, which received 13 nominations, only won two, with both being in the acting categories. Thus, actress Maleah Joi Moon took the award in the best leading actress category for her role as Ali while Kecia Lewis' performance as Miss Liza Jane earned her the award for best supporting actress.

For its part, "Appropriate" won three awards. The revival of the play, which made its Broadway debut this season, won Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play, Best Leading Actress (an award that went to Sarah Paulson for her role as Toni Lafayette) and Best Lighting Design.

List of 2024 Tony Awards winners

The winners of the 77th Tony Awards (highlighted in bold) in the various categories, both plays and musicals, are as follows:

Best Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding," Written by: Jocelyn Bioh

"Mary Jane," Written by: Amy Herzog

"Mother Play," Written by: Paula Vogel Paula Vogel

"Prayer for the French Republic," Written by: Joshua Harmon Joshua Harmon

"Stereophonic," Written by: David Adjmi

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate," Written by: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

"An Enemy of the People," New version: Amy Herzog

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Adequate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Lead Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic"

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Dots, "Appropriate"

Dots, "An Enemy of the People"

Derek McLane, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

David Zinn, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

David Zinn, "Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite, "Appropriate"

Dede Ayite, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

Enver Chakartash, "Stereophonic"

Emilio Sosa, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

David Zinn, "An Enemy of the People"

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, "An Enemy of the People"

Amith Chandrashaker, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jiyoun Chang, "Stereophonic"

Jane Cox, "Appropriate"

Natasha Katz, "Grey House"

Best Sound Design in a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

Leah Gelpe, "Mary Jane"

Tom Gibbons, "Grey House"

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, "Appropriate"

Ryan Rumery, "Stereophonic"

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinois"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Original Score (of a Play or Musical)

"Days of Wine and Roses," Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

"Here Lies Love," Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne

"The Outsiders," Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

"Stereophonic," Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

"Suffs," Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Revival of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Who’s Tommy"

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"

Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d’Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Kelli O’Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, "Back To The Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python’s Spamalot"

Kecia Lewis, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Book of a Musical

"Hell's Kitchen," Kristoffer Diaz

"The Notebook," Bekah Brunstetter

"The Outsiders," Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

"Suffs," Shaina Taub

"Water for Elephants," Rick Elice

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, "The Outsiders"

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Takeshi Kata, "Water for Elephants"

David Korins, "Here Lies Love"

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, "Lempicka"

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, "Back To The Future: The Musical"

Tom Scutt, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Linda Cho, "The Great Gatsby"

David Israel Reynoso, "Water for Elephants"

Tom Scutt, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Paul Tazewell, "Suffs"

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, "Illinoise"

Isabella Byrd, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Natasha Katz, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Bradley King and David Bengali, "Water for Elephants"

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, "The Outsiders"

Best Sound Design in a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, "Here Lies Love"

Kai Harada, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Nick Lidster for Autograph, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Gareth Owen, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Cody Spencer, "The Outsiders"

Best Choreography (of a Play or Musical)

Annie-B Parson, "Here Lies Love"

Camille A. Brown, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, "The Outsiders"

Justin Peck, "Illinoise"

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, "Water for Elephants"

Best Orchestrations (of a Play or Musical)