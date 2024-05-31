'I will make my career disappear': Eminem presents his new single 'Houdini'

With this curious marketing strategy, the rapper released the first song from his 12th album, "The Death of Slim Shady," which will be released this summer.

"For my last magic trick, I will make my career disappear." These were words from Eminem in a recent montage he made with magician David Blane that appeared two days ago on his social media.

Fans began to worry as they saw this announcement as the end of the artist's career, but nothing could be further from the truth. It was all a curious strategy to promote his new single "Houdini," which premiered this Friday and has already accumulated more than 3.6 million views on YouTube:

Eminem drops the music video for "Houdini"

his new single off his album 'The Death of Slim Shady'https://t.co/UmV2g6RovV pic.twitter.com/JBm9JhvieI — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 31, 2024

This song begins with a conversation between the artist and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg. The representative tells the rapper his dissatisfaction with the new album that is about to be released: "Hey Em, it's Paul... I was listening to the album... Good f***ing luck, you're on your own," says Rosenberg.

After this, the song opens with a riff that some fans said reminded them of one of his early singles: "Without Me," released in 2002. Also included in this song, produced by Eminem and Luis Resto, are references to the shooting suffered by the artist Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the collaboration with the Steve Miller Band as a backup singer.

Eminem's 12th album could be released this summer

This single will be part of his 12th album which, titled "The Death of Slim Shady," will be released this summer and will mark the return of the artist who has not released a studio album since the release of "Music to be Murdered By" in 2020.

Not much information is known about the album. It was announced in March of this year. At that time, Variety recalls, one of his longtime collaborators, Dr. Dre, went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and reported that the rapper was working on a new project. The album was said to feature several songs that he had worked on and that he listened to the day after going to the well-known television program.

After this, nothing was heard again until last month when Eminem officially announced the album. And again there was silence, until this week when the rapper published the curious video on social media that turned out to be an announcement of the premiere of "Houdini" that has already become a viral success.