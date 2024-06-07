Surgeon Eithan Haim claims that the agency is pursuing him to "silence whistleblowers" who expose medical corruption or the dangers of hormones and surgeries on minors.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Eithan Haim , a doctor who revealed that Texas Children's Hospital was performing trans treatment on minors, with four crimes even though he publicly claimed to have closed the program.

"Had three heavily armed agents at my door 7AM Tuesday," Haim said this Thursday on his social networks.

Although both he and his lawyers say they do not know the details of the accusation, they do know that the DOJ targeted the doctor for allegedly having revealed sensitive information about hospital patients.

Haim, however, claims that the state agency is pursuing him simply for "blowing the whistle about the largest children's hospital in the world lying to the public about their transgender program."

Christopher Rufo, the reporter to whom Haim leaked the information, assured that the documents he received "were, in fact, carefully redacted". "I can confirm that nothing in the information that came to me identified any individual," Rufo wrote in response to the DOJ's claim that the surgeon had violated the medical records law.

It’s not just Trump, Bannon, and Navarro. The Biden Administration indicted a doctor who blew the whistle on the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. If you threaten the regime, you might be next. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 7, 2024

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul also came to Haim's defense:

Biden’s DOJ is using lawfare against a whistleblower surgeon for revealing that a TX hospital is doing sex change surgery on children as young as 11! https://t.co/EP07ZwNHyp — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 6, 2024

To the courts

Although Haim initially kept his identity incognito, in January he decided to publicly reveal that he was behind the leak after DOJ agents, he claims, went to his home to tell him that he could face a complaint in a "highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force".

"We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children." Haim wrote on a page where he is raising funds for his legal defense .

"My client is anxious to get to trial to get his side of the story told," the surgeon's attorney, Marcella Burke, told National Review. "I am confident this will result in the correct decision being made."

Haim will make his first court appearance next Monday.