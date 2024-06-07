Society

The DOJ charges the whistleblower who revealed that the Texas Children's Hospital performed trans treatment on minors with four crimes

Surgeon Eithan Haim claims that the agency is pursuing him to "silence whistleblowers" who expose medical corruption or the dangers of hormones and surgeries on minors.

Captura de pantalla donde se puede ver al Dr. Eithan Haim en una entrevista con CBN News.
(YouTube )
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
June 7, 2024
1 minute read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Eithan Haim , a doctor who revealed that Texas Children's Hospital was performing trans treatment on minors, with four crimes even though he publicly claimed to have closed the program.

"Had three heavily armed agents at my door 7AM Tuesday," Haim said this Thursday on his social networks.

Although both he and his lawyers say they do not know the details of the accusation, they do know that the DOJ targeted the doctor for allegedly having revealed sensitive information about hospital patients.

Haim, however, claims that the state agency is pursuing him simply for "blowing the whistle about the largest children's hospital in the world lying to the public about their transgender program."

Christopher Rufo, the reporter to whom Haim leaked the information, assured that the documents he received "were, in fact, carefully redacted". "I can confirm that nothing in the information that came to me identified any individual," Rufo wrote in response to the DOJ's claim that the surgeon had violated the medical records law.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul also came to Haim's defense:

To the courts

Although Haim initially kept his identity incognito, in January he decided to publicly reveal that he was behind the leak after DOJ agents, he claims, went to his home to tell him that he could face a complaint in a "highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force".

"We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children." Haim wrote on a page where he is raising funds for his legal defense .

"My client is anxious to get to trial to get his side of the story told," the surgeon's attorney, Marcella Burke, told National Review. "I am confident this will result in the correct decision being made."

Haim will make his first court appearance next Monday.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un trans es el nuevo Miss Maryland

A trans woman is crowned Miss Maryland: The 'woke' movement is destroying beauty pageants

Ficha policial de Servando Trejo Durán Jr.

Texas arrests one of the 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants 24 hours after the list was published

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Judge dismisses attempted murder charge and other state charges against Paul Pelosi's attacker

Captura de pantalla con una imagen de archivo de Rex Heuermann

Prosecutors announce new charges against suspect in Gilgo Beach murders and reveal disturbing document

BLM, white priviledge, Black Lives Matter.

Chicago: First cash reparations program for African Americans sued for racial discrimination

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste a su juicio

New York City Police prepare to revoke Trump's gun license

Logotipo de YouTube.

YouTube will restrict firearms content from young users

Captura de pantalla del restaurante 'Disfrutar', en Barcelona.

The 50 Best list names the Spanish establishment Disfrutar as the best restaurant in the world 2024

Captura de pantalla de una imagen ofrecida por Google Maps de la Tienda Los Hermanos, situada en Montgomery, Alabama. El negocio fue víctima de uno de los ataques contra negocios hispanos en junio de 2024.

Alabama: Three dead during the robbery of a Hispanic store in Montgomery