The Chiefs and the Ravens will open the new NFL season

On Wednesday, the league will release the full season schedule.

Two days before announcing the full 2024 schedule, the National Football League (NFL) gave fans the news about which teams will open the new season. The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Baltimore Ravens will be play the first game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5.

Lamar vs. Mahomes to kick off the 2024 season. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/IY8EaV0M6V — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2024

This game will give the Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, a chance to avenge the 17-10 loss they suffered last season against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship Game.

The NFL is scheduled to reveal the full schedule this Wednesday at 8 p.m. E.T.