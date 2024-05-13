Sports

The Chiefs and the Ravens will open the new NFL season

On Wednesday, the league will release the full season schedule.

Los Baltimore Ravens y los Kansas City Chiefs, durante la final del campeonaro AFC. 2023.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 13, 2024
Less than a minute

Two days before announcing the full 2024 schedule, the National Football League (NFL) gave fans the news about which teams will open the new season. The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Baltimore Ravens will be play the first game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5.

This game will give the Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, a chance to avenge the 17-10 loss they suffered last season against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship Game.

The NFL is scheduled to reveal the full schedule this Wednesday at 8 p.m. E.T.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fotografía del del escolta de los Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (0) driblando el balón mientras el alero de los New York Knicks Precious Achiuwa (5) defiende durante el tercer partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Nuggets and Pacers avoid 3-0 deficits and stay alive in the conference semis

Kylian Mbappé, futbolista francés.

Mbappé ends his time at PSG after years of rumors, with Real Madrid lurking in the wait

Doncic pugna con

NBA: Mavericks and Cavaliers even their conference semifinal series

Nikola Jokic, jugador de los Denver Nuggets.

At the same level as Malone, Bird and Magic: Jokic wins his third MVP of the NBA season

Los Knicks y Pacers se enfrascaron en una lucha de poder a poder

NBA: Jalen Brunson seals the Knicks' second victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Joselu se viste de héroe y lleva al Real Madrid a la final de la Champions con un doble histórico

Joselu is the hero and takes Real Madrid to the Champions League final with a historic double

7 de mayo de 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Oklahoma City Thunder Aaron Wiggins (21) gesticula tras anotar una canasta de tres puntos contra los Dallas Mavericks durante la segunda mitad del primer partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Paycom Center.

NBA Playoffs: Thunder take 1-0 lead over Mavericks in West semis

El Borussia Dortmund enmudece París y se mete en la final de la Champions League

Borussia Dortmund silences Paris Saint-Germain and earns its place in the Champions League final

Victor Wembanyama, jugador de los San Antonio Spurs.

NBA: Victor Wembanyama named Rookie of the Year