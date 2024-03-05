The Biden administration "created operational vulnerabilities" by allowing more than 300,000 illegals into the country on secret flights

The president's immigration policy allows undocumented immigrants who set up a meeting through the CBP One App to obtain two years of legal status and be eligible for work permits.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported that 320,000 undocumented immigrants came into the country in 2023 through 43 U.S. airports from foreign countries on secret flights approved by the Biden administration. The public can't know which airports because the undocumented immigrants "created operational vulnerabilities" that could be used by "bad actors." This is the reason that the lawyers of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have used to justify not accessing the FOIA (request filed under the Freedom of Information Act).

CBP refuses to provide the names of the 43 airports

The only information available is that the secret flight program is only available from nine countries: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, and Ecuador. In a letter sent by the CBP to the CIS, the agency's lawyers explained that the request presented by the organization falls within the exceptions of the law when it comes to requiring the provision of data:

Exception (b)(7)(E) has been applied to the identifying information for airports of entry, which, if disclosed would reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports which would, either standing alone or combined with other information, reveal operational vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors altering their patterns of conduct, adopting new methods of operation, and taking other countermeasures, thereby undermining CBP’s law enforcement efforts to secure the United States borders.

Setting up meetings from the country of origin

This is one of the consequences of the CBP One application, created by the current administration to reduce the number of illegal crossings at the border, allowing interested parties to set up an appointment from their country of origin with border authorities by phone. Many of these people would be "inadmissible" under immigration policies. However, DHS's "catch and release" strategy gives them a two-year probation and they are even eligible for a work permit:

Under these legally dubious parole programs, aliens who cannot legally enter the country use the CBP One app to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports. The parole program allows for two-year periods of legal status during which adults are eligible for work authorization.

Danger to National Security

In addition, the CIS is concerned that CBP One is a danger to national security by having allowed thousands of so-called "Special Interest Immigrants" (SIA) to cross the southern border. These are people who come from nations where Islamic terrorist groups operate, so they require stronger attention to ensure that they are not potential covert terrorists.

Records from last year sent by CBP "reveal that the Biden administration has been authorizing thousands of SIAs for escorted entries through land ports along the border since at least May 2021, using “CBP One” online interfaces such as a mobile phone app. Using this program, the administration has authorized the paroles into the country of some 7,332 SIAs from 24 of the roughly 35-40 U.S.-designated countries, including smatterings from Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, but the largest numbers coming from Muslim-majority former Soviet republics in Central Asia such as the Kyrgyz Republic, also known as Kyrgyzstan, (3,852) and Uzbekistan (1,843)."

Surprising increases in illegal arrivals at Boston, Chicago and New York City airports

Despite the government's refusal to provide the data, the CIS points out that it is possible to get an idea of ​​the places through the CBP's own traveler and transportation statistics website. In fact, several of the cities that have reported a notable increase in the arrival of illegal immigrants blame Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing immigrants there. The statistics "show striking increases in airport arrivals from FY 2022, before the air travel program, to 2023. Boston airports, for instance, spiked from 2.3 million during FY 2022 to 3.3 million in 2023, the public CBP website shows. Chicago, another migrant hotspot, rose from 6.3 million airport travelers in FY2022 to 7.9 million in 2023. New York City airports spiked from 17.7 million airport arrivals in 2022 to 22.9 million in 2023."

Elon Musk: They are "importing voters and creating a national security threat"

Businessman and owner of X Elon Musk claims that Democrats are "importing voters" while creating "a national security threat." Musk went so far as to say that it can even lead to "something much worse than 9/11."

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat with unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.