Society

Supreme Court to hear federal government appeal against the suspension 'ghost gun' ban

The measures issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was vetoed by a Texas district judge, who did not consider this under the purview of the ATF.

(Voz Media)
(Voz Media)
JUAN PEñA
April 22, 2024
1 minute read

The Supreme Court of the United States accepted the federal government's appeal to take up the "ghost guns" case regarding the suspension of federal regulations by a Texas district court.

The Supreme Court justices committed after a vote of five to four to hear this legal dispute between the Biden administration and the Texas court, which fought over the 2022 legislation on ghost gun parts, which do not have serial numbers. After the Texas judge's ruling against the rule of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed his decision.

Ghost guns are those that are not produced conventionally, but through templates can be produced at home by consumers. Commonly, the parts of these weapons do not have serial numbers, making them practically invisible to authorities. Democrats claim that these weapons contribute to the increase in violent crime. Supporters of these firearms and many judges across the country maintain, however, that regulating them represents an unconstitutional restriction on the Second Amendment.

The latest ATF regulations made changes to include restrictions on ghost gun parts and not just the final product. It requires producers to carry out a series of controls on parts purchased as well as for the components they sell to carry an official registration number that allows authorities to trace them.

Forth Worth, Texas, District Judge Reed O'Connor struck down the federal measures in 2023, finding that they exceeded the federal agency's authority. O'Connor wrote that the definition of a firearm under federal law does not encompass all parts of a weapon.

Now that the future of the rules is in the hands of the Supreme Court, it remains to be seen if the judges will uphold their position the last time they were involved with the case, when they allowed the measures to remain in force throughout the duration of the lawsuit between the District Court and the federal agency. Then, Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joined their progressive counterparts to keep the rule in force. The other four conservative justices sided with District Judge O'Connor's decision to overturn.

Topics:

Recommendation

Policías de Nueva Jersey vigilan la escena de un crimen en agosto de 2023.

"War on Police": two officers shot to death in Chicago and Ada County (Idaho)

La violencia antisemita se acentúa en las universidades más prestigiosas del país: "No pueden garantizar la seguridad de los estudiantes judíos"

Antisemitic violence flares up at the country's most prestigious universities: Authorities 'cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety'

Un abogado de Trump revela parte de su estrategia de batalla a horas de presentar los alegatos iniciales

Trump's lawyer reveals part of his legal strategy hours before presenting his opening statements

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

Key information about the twelve jurors who will decide Trump's fate in his trial in New York

Universal Studios (California)

California: Tram accident inside Universal Studios leaves 15 injured, one of them seriously

Menores trans

Biden administration updates Title IX

Imagen de archivo del logotipo de Disney Channel, una de las empresas de televisión infantil más conocidas de de principios de la década del 2000.

The most famous victims of the children's television industry: Disney Channel also has its "broken toys"

Imagen de archivo de los estudios de Nickeolodeon on sunset en 2011, situados en Hollywood y donde se grabaron muchas de las ficciones infantiles de finales de los 90 y principios de los 2000.

Hell for child stars: Documentary reveals the abuse behind the scenes at Nickelodeon

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

Jury in Trump's trial in New York is complete, opening statements likely to be heard Monday