Storm leaves two dead in Kentucky and Oklahoma, hits northeast coast with snow and strong winds

In addition, authorities issued several tornado warnings in states such as Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 4, 2024
After hitting states such as Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, a storm has moved towards the East Coast, where it caused structural damage in areas of New York and Massachusetts. In other states further north, such as New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, snowfall was seen in the last few hours.

In New York state, the National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour in some areas of Suffolk and Nassau Counties. In addition, heavy rainfall caused flooding on some roads.

The same case occurred in Massachusetts, in cities like Boston, where several flights were delayed due to weather conditions. In the vicinity of other towns in the state located further north, such as Asbhy, roads were covered by snow.

Snow fell heavier in other states further north along the East Coast like Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, where winter scenes were matched with temperatures below 32 Fahrenheit. Tens of thousands of residents remain without electricity service due to the storm, according to the website Poweroutage.us.

Two dead in Kentucky and Oklahoma

The governors of Kentucky and West Virginia, Andy Beshear and Jim Justice, respectively, had to declare a state of emergency for some counties in their states due to strong storms that caused damage to infrastructure and natural resources.

Authorities reported, in addition to dozens of injuries, two deaths due to the storm: one in Kentucky and another in Oklahoma, according to The New York Times.

Several tornado watches were also issued in states including Delaware, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and even in Florida. In Conyers, Ga., a possible tornado punished the city with damage to several facilities and trees.

