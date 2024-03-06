Society

"Snow Cockroaches": The federal media agency suspends its information manager for racist anti-white messages

James Reeves, director of information for public media, posted racist insults on social media posts uncovered this week.

Logos de VOA y USGMA
Logos de VOA y USGMA (Wikimedia Common)
JUAN PEñA
March 6, 2024
1 minute read

The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), an institution that oversees publicly owned and funded media, suspended its CIO, James Reeves. The federal agency's decision came after several racist comments written by Reeves on social media were uncovered.

James Reeves, an African American, referred to white people as "snow cockroaches" online. The agency reported to National Review that Reeves was placed on administrative leave, pursuant to federal law.

Reeves' comments were recently posted on social media. They were first revealed by the X End Wokeness account. Reeves posted the hate messages with the username @devast8nSigma. He used this account to participate in discussions that often revolved around race, crime and immigration. In just the month of February, Reeves uses the term "snow cockroach" to refer to white people on more than a dozen occasions.

James Reeves had a long career in public administration. He had executive roles at USAGM since 2019. Before that, he held a similar position for the Department of Justice (DOJ) for three years. According to the USAGM website, prior to this position at the DOJ, he was in charge of Technology Services at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the federal international investment agency.

Topics:

Recommendation

Donald Trump

Trump's legal team calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case, claiming judge restricted testimony from former president

El senador demócrata Bob Menéndez y su esposa enfrentan 18 nuevos cargos criminales

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his wife face 18 new criminal charges

Elon Musk se dirige al público durante la Conferencia de la Asociación Judía Europea en el DoubleTree by Hilton de Cracovia.

Several former senior Twitter executives sue Elon Musk and demand nearly $129 million in compensation

Inmigrantes suben a un avión en una foto de archivo.

The Biden administration "created operational vulnerabilities" by allowing more than 300,000 illegals into the country on secret flights

Miami Beach to implement curfews and restrict beach access for spring break

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por La Vanguardia a María Branyas Morera en

California born Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest person, turns 117 years old

Accidente en

At least five people killed in Nashville small plane crash

Matt Olsen, fiscal general adjunto para la Seguridad Nacional, habla en una rueda de prensa, después de que Jack Teixeira se declarara culpable, en Boston, Massachusetts, el 4 de marzo de 2024

Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to leaking Pentagon secrets

Polémica con Doritos por fichar al trans Samantha Hudson

Outrage with Doritos for signing a controversial trans artist who defended child abuse and called for family annihilation