Severe storms kill three people in the US Midwest

Authorities warned that millions of people remain under a tornado watch.

CBS Evening News que muestra los destrozos de una tormenta en Hanover, Indiana.
(YouTube CBS Evening News)
March 15, 2024
(AFP - MEDIA VOZ) A tornado killed three people at a trailer park in Indiana amid devastating storms that shook three Midwestern states on Thursday night, according to local media. More than 13 million people in the central United States are under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The ABC and NBC television networks reported that a tornado allegedly hit a mobile home park in the town of Winchester, Indiana, killing three people.

The storms moved across the Ohio Valley, spawning tornadoes in several areas. The US Weather Service reported a "very dangerous half mile wide tornado" that appeared in the state of Ohio. Another hit the rural town of Indian Lakes in western Ohio.

"It's pure devastation. I have never seen anything like this in my entire life," Amber Fagan, president of the Indian Lakes Chamber of Commerce, told Columbus ABC television station. "Downtown, it's bad," she added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on social media that another tornado passed through the towns of Gallatin and Trimble in his state, without fatalities.

The impressive phenomenon, which is very difficult to predict, is relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern areas of the country.

