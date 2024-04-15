Scottie Scheffler, number one in golf worldwide, obtains his second green jacket after his unstoppable victory at the Masters

The American golfer emerged triumphant in the first Major of the season by four strokes.

It was a great day for American Scottie Scheffler, the best golfer today. He once again demonstrated his dominance on the circuit after clearly winning the Augusta Masters, the first Major of the season.

Scheffler, who beat his closest pursuer, the Swede Ludvig Aberg, number two in the world, by four strokes, expanded his wardrobe and wore the famous green jacket for the second time in his career at the age of 27. He won his first Masters back in 2022.

El momento en el que Scottie Scheffler se volvió bicampeón del Masters. #elmasters | #themasters pic.twitter.com/LPZsBnJQPW — El Masters (@TheMasters_ES) April 14, 2024

Scheffler and Aberg were followed by Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa at -4. Close behind them were Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau at -2 and Xander Schauffele at -1, closing the select group of only eight players who finished below par on the field.

The historic Tiger Woods finished in 60th and last position among those who made the cut, achieving, at 48 years old, the highest score of his career at the Masters, +16. His performance in no way tarnished his great legacy of a lifetime in the sport.

As tradition dictates, the last champion, the Spanish golfer of Basque origin Jon Rahm, was in charge of putting the green jacket on Scheffler, who made the news during the week after once again making it clear that the main thing in his life is not golf, but his Christian faith and his family.

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most... I was called here to glorify God,” Scheffler said a few days ago.

WOAH: #1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler leaves Corporate Sports Media GASPING after declaring his faith in Jesus Christ on LIVE TV— NO ONE expected this response: "I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most...I was called here to glorify God"🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/01r3gwkJ8V — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 10, 2024

Today’s best golfer won the Masters with his head in two places simultaneously: on the course and with his wife, Meredith, who could go into labor at any moment.

For this reason, Scheffler received special permission for a staff member to carry a cell phone, even though cell phones are prohibited in Augusta. Scheffler himself had promised that if his wife went into labor while the tournament was being played, he would abandon the round in play to witness the birth of his first child.

However, fortunately for Scheffler, his wife and golf fans everywhere, the world number one was able to play calmly all weekend, making it clear that he is the dominator of the era by a long shot.