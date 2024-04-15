Sports

Scottie Scheffler, number one in golf worldwide, obtains his second green jacket after his unstoppable victory at the Masters

The American golfer emerged triumphant in the first Major of the season by four strokes.

Scottie Scheffler, número uno del golf mundial, obtiene su segunda chaqueta verde tras imponerse con claridad en el Masters de Augusta
Scottie Scheffler, el mejor golfista del mundo. (Cordon Press)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 15, 2024
1 minute read

It was a great day for American Scottie Scheffler, the best golfer today. He once again demonstrated his dominance on the circuit after clearly winning the Augusta Masters, the first Major of the season.

Scheffler, who beat his closest pursuer, the Swede Ludvig Aberg, number two in the world, by four strokes, expanded his wardrobe and wore the famous green jacket for the second time in his career at the age of 27. He won his first Masters back in 2022.

Scheffler and Aberg were followed by Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa at -4. Close behind them were Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau at -2 and Xander Schauffele at -1, closing the select group of only eight players who finished below par on the field.

The historic Tiger Woods finished in 60th and last position among those who made the cut, achieving, at 48 years old, the highest score of his career at the Masters, +16. His performance in no way tarnished his great legacy of a lifetime in the sport.

As tradition dictates, the last champion, the Spanish golfer of Basque origin Jon Rahm, was in charge of putting the green jacket on Scheffler, who made the news during the week after once again making it clear that the main thing in his life is not golf, but his Christian faith and his family.

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most... I was called here to glorify God,” Scheffler said a few days ago.

Today’s best golfer won the Masters with his head in two places simultaneously: on the course and with his wife, Meredith, who could go into labor at any moment.

For this reason, Scheffler received special permission for a staff member to carry a cell phone, even though cell phones are prohibited in Augusta. Scheffler himself had promised that if his wife went into labor while the tournament was being played, he would abandon the round in play to witness the birth of his first child.

However, fortunately for Scheffler, his wife and golf fans everywhere, the world number one was able to play calmly all weekend, making it clear that he is the dominator of the era by a long shot.

Topics:

Recommendation

UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Barcelona defeats PSG in a vibrant 3-2

Champions League: el Atlético de Madrid se impone, pero deja vivo al Dortmund

Champions League: Atlético de Madrid wins, but leaves Dortmund alive

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), en un partido frente a los Charlotte Hornets en 2024.

The Dallas Mavericks punch their ticket to the playoffs thanks to an outstanding season from Luka Doncic

Champions League: Real Madrid y Manchester City protagonizan un espectacular 3-3 que deja abierta la eliminatoria

Champions League: Real Madrid and Manchester City star in a spectacular 3-3 that leaves all possibilities on the table

Martin Odegaard

Champions League: Arsenal manages a late tie and arrives alive for the second leg against Bayern

UConn Huskies.

UConn Huskies win second straight NCAA March Madness title

NAIA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics prohibits trans athletes from competing with women

El piloto holandés de Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen celebra su victoria al final de la carrera del Gran Premio de Japón de Fórmula Uno en el circuito de Suzuka en Suzuka, prefectura de Mie, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Verstappen sweeps the Japanese Grand Prix with a new Red Bull double victory

Cordon Press

The pursuit of “eternal glory”: everything you need to know about the Copa Libertadores 2024