Society

Rapper Sean Kingston accused in $1 million fraud scheme

The artist and his mother, also under investigation, were arrested in California and Florida, respectively.

El rapero Sean Kingston. durante un concierto.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 25, 2024
Less than a minute

Authorities arrested and charged rapper Sean Kingston, known for the hit “Beautiful Girls” (2007), and his mother, Janice Turner, with stealing more than $1 million in a fraud scheme and stealing cash and valuables, including jewelry and vehicles.

The artist was arrested while performing at a concert in Mojave, Calif. Turner was arrested at the family mansion located on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in a police operation carried out by a SWAT team, according to the Associated Press.

It is expected that, in the next few hours, Kingston will be transferred to Florida to begin processing.

"We look forward to addressing these [charges] in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother," said the family's attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, who added that the artist is willing to return to Florida at his own expense to save the state "the costs of extradition and travel costs."

Turner is already in pretrial detention in a Broward County jail, under a bond of $160,000.

Topics:

Recommendation

Alec Baldwin

Bad news for Alec Baldwin: His motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges is denied

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden trial: Judge rules prosecution will not be allowed to present its most controversial evidence

Business owners in New York City are choosing to arm themselves amid increased crime and police ineffectiveness

Meme de 'Doge'. La perra que lo protagonizó, Kabosu, murió el 2

Kabosu, the dog who went viral after inspiring the 'Doge' meme, dies at 18

Ozempic

The use of prescription medicine for weight loss and diabetes has increased by 600% in young people since 2020

Fachada principal del Tribunal Supremo.

In line with the government, Supreme Court ratifies ACCA 'three strikes' law for weapons possession with prior drug convictions

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo proporcionado por 6abc Philadelphia en el que explican cómo acusaron a Glenis Zapata, Miss Indiana Latina 2011, por lavado de dinero y vinculación a una cartel de la droga de México.

Glenis Zapata, Miss Indiana Latina 2011, is charged with trafficking and links to the Mexican drug cartel

Tras pedir perdón por la esclavitud, los demócratas de California aprueban 3 proyectos de ley de reparaciones en el Senado estatal

After apologizing for slavery, California Democrats pass 3 reparations bills in state Senate

El muelle Trident construido por Estados Unidos cerca de Nuseirat en el centro de la Franja de Gaza

Three US soldiers injured, one in critical condition, during humanitarian aid operation in Gaza