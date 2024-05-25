Rapper Sean Kingston accused in $1 million fraud scheme

The artist and his mother, also under investigation, were arrested in California and Florida, respectively.

Authorities arrested and charged rapper Sean Kingston, known for the hit “Beautiful Girls” (2007), and his mother, Janice Turner, with stealing more than $1 million in a fraud scheme and stealing cash and valuables, including jewelry and vehicles.

The artist was arrested while performing at a concert in Mojave, Calif. Turner was arrested at the family mansion located on the outskirts of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in a police operation carried out by a SWAT team, according to the Associated Press.

It is expected that, in the next few hours, Kingston will be transferred to Florida to begin processing.

"We look forward to addressing these [charges] in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother," said the family's attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, who added that the artist is willing to return to Florida at his own expense to save the state "the costs of extradition and travel costs."

Turner is already in pretrial detention in a Broward County jail, under a bond of $160,000.