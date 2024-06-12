Politics

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg will have to defend himself in front of Congress for having accused Trump

The hearing will likely take place after the former president is sentenced.

Alvin Bragg
(Ángela Weiss/ AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 12, 2024
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg has agreed to testify before Congress in connection with the case that led to the conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

According to the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Bragg will attend a hearing to examine the flaws in the case against Trump.

Despite his previous resistance to working with Congress, Bragg expressed his willingness to participate, but not before having an initial conversation with House Republicans to “better understand the scope and purpose of the proposed hearing.”

Although Jordan had scheduled a hearing for June 13, Bragg suggested his testimony should be delayed until Trump is sentenced on July 11.

Matthew Colangelo will also give his testimony

Jordan announced via social media that in addition to Bragg’s testimony, Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor on Bragg’s team and a former Justice Department official, is also expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Evaluate the “politically motivated” process

Jordan’s goal is to examine what he described as “politically motivated prosecutions” of federal officials by state and local prosecutors, focusing especially on the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s prosecution of Trump.

“The Biden administration did this”

It should be recalled that, despite the ruling, Trump has insisted on his innocence and has affirmed that the entire judicial process against him is a political move by the Biden administration to remove him from the presidential race.

“Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden Administration in order to vote to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace,” he said after being found guilty.

