Polling guru Nate Silver raises the case for Biden's departure

The Democrat's approval rating reached a new all-time low at 37.4%.

Joe Biden
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 11, 2024
Nate Silver, the electoral data guru and founder of FiveThirtyEight, assured that Joe Biden's approval reached a new historical low with 37.4%. Silver cited a compilation of polls conducted by his firm and argued that the Democratic president should consider whether he should continue in the electoral race.

"But Biden just hit a new all-time low in approval (37.4%) at 538 yesterday. Dropping out would be a big risk. But there's some threshold below which continuing to run is a bigger risk. Are we there yet? I don't know. But it's more than fair to ask," Silver wrote in several messages posted on X.

In that sense, Silver explained that the Democrats could have had a better campaign with a different candidate :

What's clearer IMO is that Democrats would have been better served if Biden had decided a year ago not to seek a second term, which would have allowed them to have some semblance of a primary process and give voters a say among the many popular Democrats across the country.

"He was not the favorite for re-election"

"If I'd told you 10 years ago a president would seek re-election at 81 despite a supermajority of Americans having concerns about his age, and then we'd hit 8% inflation for 2 years, you wouldn't be surprised he was an underdog for reelection. You'd be surprised it was even close!," Silver added.

Silver's comments came the same day it was published that former President Donald Trump would win the election. Although the distance between Trump and Biden would be only one point in favor of the Republican, those surveyed by CBS considered that inflation, their economic situation and border security would be better under Trump.

