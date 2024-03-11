Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' were crowned at the 2024 Oscar Awards: Here are all the winners

The ceremony, which annually highlights the best in the film industry, took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Premios Oscar 2024
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 11, 2024
The Oscars held their 96th edition at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony where two films stole the show: "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things." With the expectation placed precisely on both productions, they accumulated a good part of the statuettes and many of the most important ones.

Considered the most important award in the film industry, it brings together hundreds of actors, producers, scriptwriters and costume designers in a single night. On this occasion, awards were given for more than 20 categories, among which the best film, best director, and best leading actor and actress stood out, among many others.

In the statuette count, "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" were established as the most awarded films, with 7 for the film directed by Christopher Nolan and 4 for the one starring Emma Stone.

One by one, all the winners of the 2024 Oscars

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Best animated short: "War is Over!"

Best animated film: "The Boy and the Heron"

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson for "American Fiction"

Best makeup and hair: "Poor Things"

Best Production Design: "Poor Things"

Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for "Oppenheimer"

Best International Film: "The Zone of Interest" from the United Kingdom

Best visual effect: "Godzilla Minus One"

Best editing: "Oppenheimer"

Best Documentary Short Film: "The Last Repair Shop"

Best documentary: "20 Days in Mariupol"

Best photography: "Oppenheimer"

Best Live Action Short Film: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best sound: "The Zone of Interest"

Best soundtrack: Ludwig Göransson for "Oppenheimer"

Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "What Was I Made For?" from the movie "Barbie"

Best actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy, for "Oppenheimer"

Best direction: Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer"

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for "Poor Things"

Best film : "Oppenheimer"

