Warner Bros. shakes up CinemaCon in Las Vegas with the long-awaited trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The movie, starring Joaquín Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will premiere in theaters on October 4.

Imagen promocional de 'Joker: Folie à Deux', película protagonizada por Joaquín Phoenix y Lady Gaga que llegará a los cines el 4 de octubre de 2024.
(Warner Bros. Studios)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 10, 2024
After Warner Bros.' success with "Barbie" last year, all eyes are on their next project, "Joker: Folie à Deux." The company decided to premiere the long-awaited first trailer for this moive at the CinemaCon convention, which is being held this week in Las Vegas.

Todd Phillips' sequel, starring Joaquín Phoenix, will hit the big screen on October 4 and will tell the story of Harley Quinn, the Joker's love interest, played by singer Lady Gaga. The movie hopes to be as successful as the first one, which not only reinvented how superhero adaptations were made, but also earned its Phoenix the Oscar for Best Lead Actor in 2020 for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.

Music plays an essential role in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Todd Phillips said that music plays an essential role in the sequel." He also claimed it "doesn't veer too far from the first film." The continuity ensures that the madness inherent in both characters, the Joker and Harley Quinn, will be vividly portrayed through their dance performances, akin to the Joker's iconic dances in the first movie:

Arthur is strange and distant, but he has the music inside him, he is funny. That influenced a lot of the dances in the first film... so what we did here didn't seem like such a radical step to me. It's different, but I think it will make sense when you see it.

So what sets this movie apart from the first? The Joker answers this question in the trailer: "I'll tell you what's changed. I'm not alone anymore." This line sets the stage for what appears to be the initial encounter between the protagonist and Harley Quinn, as they plot their escape from Arkham prison.

