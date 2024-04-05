Goodbye to shared accounts on Disney+: Iger announces that the platform will implement this measure starting in June

The CEO announced that they will join Netflix and prevent their users from sharing subscriptions unless they live in the same house.

Bob Iger announced that Disney+ will soon join Netflix and ban users from sharing a subscription. The CEO announced that starting in June, several people who previously shared an account will get a message announcing that they will no longer be able to do precisely that: pay for a single subscription and have several people use the account.

The announcement was made by Bob Iger during an interview with CNBC after the shareholders meeting in which the CEO confirmed his victory against Nelson Peltz. In it, the manager made several announcements about the future of Disney. One of them was about shared accounts which, he stated, is coming to an end:

Password sharing is something else. In June we’ll be launching our first real foray into password sharing. Just a few countries in a few markets, but then it will grow significantly with a full rollout in September.

Hulu and ESPN+ will also ban shared accounts

The measure will not only be applied to Disney+. According to the manager, other services such as Hulu and ESPN+ will also prevent users from sharing their passwords with others.

All of them have already updated their subscription agreement to show that users will not be allowed to share accounts like Netflix did, unless those people live in the same "household." The devices used for that platform must be "associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein." If you do not comply with this rule, all platforms assure that they could "terminate access to the service":

We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this agreement. If we determine, in our sole discretion, that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.