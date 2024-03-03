Society

One wounded by gunshot after police open fire to quell mass brawl at Six Flags over Georgia reopening

The agents were shot after responding to the report of a fight in which there were between 500 and 600 people involved at the gates of the amusement park.

Un coche de policía, junto al parque de atracciones Six Flags Over Georgia.
Un coche de policía, junto al parque de atracciones Six Flags Over Georgia. (Captura de pantalla Fox Atlanta)
ISRAEL DURO
March 3, 2024
1 minute read

Police officers in Cobb County, Georgia, shot one person after being forced to use firearms to quell a massive brawl involving between 500 and 600 people outside the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park. According to the uniformed officers, the agents, who went to help the security guards of the place to control the fight, were shot at by several people, prompting a response from the officers. At this time, no arrests have been reported and no information has been provided regarding the condition of the injured man.

Park accuses 'groups of underage youths' of causing Georgia riots

The park opened its 57th season that same Saturday at 11 a.m., however, the day was marred by riots just two hours before closing. In statements reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, spokespersons for the recreational center stated that the shooting occurred outside the facility, and accused groups of minors of provoking the incidents.

It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state of the art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.

Users question the security of the facility

Several users denounced the situation and questioned the security measures of the facility, pointing out that no one searched their backpacks, so they could have brought weapons.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de la diseñadora Iris Apfel.

Iconic American designer Iris Apfel dies at 102

Gente caminando en plena nevada en Lawrence, Massachusetts el 7 de enero de 2024 durante la tormenta invernal masiva.

Storm in California: Snow cuts off several interstate highways and causes power outages

Elon Musk sues OpenAI for prioritizing profits over the good of humanity

Caso Bob Menéndez: un empresario de Nueva York se declara culpable de sobornar al senador con un Mercedes

Bob Menéndez case: A New York businessman pleads guilty to bribing the senator with a Mercedes

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Fani Willis' future decided in Trump extortion case: Judge McAfee announces he will rule in the next two weeks

Hallazgos de la CBP- Patrulla fronteriza

Millions of dollars in fentanyl and 3D printed gun parts: Border Patrol's serious findings during routine operations

National Archives Rotunda evacuated after climate activists dump pink powder on case holding US Constitution

DOJ charges two climate activists who threw red powder on Constitution display case with felony

Fotografía aérea de migrantes caminando en caravana hoy, para intentar llegar a EEUU desde la ciudad de Tapachula, estado de Chiapas (México). EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

'Mexican dream': Illegal immigrants stay in Mexico instead of trying to go to the United States

Inmigrantes ilegales reciben comida en Nueva York.

NYC to install metal detectors at migrant shelters