The agents were shot after responding to the report of a fight in which there were between 500 and 600 people involved at the gates of the amusement park.

Police officers in Cobb County, Georgia, shot one person after being forced to use firearms to quell a massive brawl involving between 500 and 600 people outside the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park. According to the uniformed officers, the agents, who went to help the security guards of the place to control the fight, were shot at by several people, prompting a response from the officers. At this time, no arrests have been reported and no information has been provided regarding the condition of the injured man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they’ve been requested by the Cobb County Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. https://t.co/YOBag1TN6Q — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 3, 2024

Park accuses 'groups of underage youths' of causing Georgia riots

The park opened its 57th season that same Saturday at 11 a.m., however, the day was marred by riots just two hours before closing. In statements reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, spokespersons for the recreational center stated that the shooting occurred outside the facility, and accused groups of minors of provoking the incidents.

It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state of the art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.

Users question the security of the facility

Several users denounced the situation and questioned the security measures of the facility, pointing out that no one searched their backpacks, so they could have brought weapons.