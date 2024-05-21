World

One dead and several injured due to "heavy turbulence" on Boeing flight from London to Singapore

The Singapore Airlines flight had to be diverted to Bangkok.

(ARCHIVO) Un trabajador limpia un logotipo de Singapore Airlines en la Feria Internacional de Turismo (ITB, Internationale Tourismusboerse) de Berlín el 6 de marzo de 2023. Singapore Airlines dijo el 21 de mayo de 2024 que una persona murió y otras resultaron heridas tras una "turbulencia severa" en un vuelo procedente de Londres que realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia en Bangkok.
(AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 21, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) One person was killed and several others injured due to "heavy turbulence" on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore, which had to be diverted to Bangkok, the company said Tuesday.

Recommendation

Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court: Its decision "adds fuel to the flame of antisemitism in the world"

How terrorists are taking advantage of artificial intelligence

Mohammad Mokhber habla tras la muerte del presidente iraní (Presidencia de Irán/AFP)

Death of Ebrahim Raisi: Who is Mohammad Mokhber, successor to the late Iranian president

Manifestación por el caso de la sangre contaminada en Reino Unido.

United Kingdom: Report reveals the National Health Services' "catalog of failures" in contaminated blood cases

Julian Assange

UK grants Julian Assange new appeal against his extradition to the US

Javier Milei conquista al conservadurismo estadounidense tras su poderoso discurso en Davos

The Spanish Government creates an international crisis with Argentina to protect the corruption case of Pedro Sánchez's wife

El primer ministro de Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu. Imagen de archivo

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court calls for the arrest of Netanyahu and his Defense Minister

sta foto de archivo tomada el 29 de agosto de 2023 muestra al presidente de Irán, Ebrahim Raisi, en Teherán, Irán.

The president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi dies: all the international reactions

Intento de golpe de E

DRC accuses three Americans of participating in coup attempt