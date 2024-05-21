One dead and several injured due to "heavy turbulence" on Boeing flight from London to Singapore

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) One person was killed and several others injured due to "heavy turbulence" on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore, which had to be diverted to Bangkok, the company said Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on…

