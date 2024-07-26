Former allies of Nicolás Maduro distance themselves from regime ahead of Venezuela's presidential election

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

As Venezuela's July 28 presidential election approaches, several former allies of dictator Nicolás Maduro have begun distancing themselves from his regime, reflecting growing concern about the country's political direction.

Lula da Silva: a remarkable shift in posture.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who previously showed strong support for the Chavista regime, questioned Maduro following his recent threats of a possible "bloodbath" in case of defeat. Lula warned that democratic processes require peaceful acceptance of the results and stressed that "whoever loses the elections takes a bath of votes, not of blood". This change in Lula's stance marks a notable deviation from his previous support to the Venezuelan government, when he and Hugo Chavez maintained close diplomatic relations.

Chile: criticisms and concerns

Although Chile historically maintained a neutral or even sympathetic stance toward the Chavista regime, Chilean President Gabriel Boric sharply criticized Maduro. Boric noted that threats of violence in an electoral process were unacceptable and expressed concerns about the transparency of the electoral process in Venezuela. He stressed the need to guarantee free and fair elections, in contrast to the more conciliatory stance Chile had previously taken.

Honduras: an oversight approach

Honduran President Xiomara Castro showed a more balanced approach, sending a mission of observers to ensure that the electoral process is "free, fair, independent and transparent". A gesture that seems to demonstrate Honduras' interest in the Venezuelan elections being conducted under international standards.

Colombia: criticism of the disqualification of María Corina Machado

In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro criticized the disqualification of María Corina Machado, a measure he described as an "anti-democratic coup". Machado, a prominent opponent of the regime, was disqualified from running for president based on accusations of fiscal irregularities and electoral law violations, but many critics argue that it was a maneuver to exclude her from the presidential race. Petro compared this action to his own experience of disqualification in Colombia and denounced that such administrative sanctions violate fundamental political rights.

Bolivia: call for stability

Bolivian President Luis Arce has shown a more lukewarm stance. Although he supported the self-determination of the Venezuelan people and rejected foreign intervention, he also called for the elections to take place in an atmosphere of peace and respect. Despite his general support for Maduro, his attitude reflects a concern for the stability of the electoral process in Venezuela.