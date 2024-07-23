United States announces $60 million in humanitarian aid for Haiti

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced during an official visit to Haiti and announced a $60 million humanitarian aid package.

The new aid package, managed through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will be used to improve security assets and provide vital humanitarian assistance such as food, water, shelter and other essential needs.

This $60 million will add to the $105 million previously committed by the United States to Haiti. The move is seen as crucial to mitigating the effects of gang violence and insecurity that has plagued the country, especially in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Thomas-Greenfield visit

Thomas-Greenfield went to the Caribbean country for a day and met with the country's presidential transitional council and the new prime minister, Garry Conille, to discuss the current situation and ongoing security efforts.

"Haitians deserve free and fair elections and a government that is truly accountable to the people," Thomas-Greenfield told a press conference, stressing the importance of democracy and governance in the Caribbean country.

The Kenyan-led security mission

Thomas-Greenfield's visit comes at a critical time, just days after Kenyan security forces began patrolling areas of Port-au-Prince. Kenya is deploying hundreds of police officers as part of an international mission to help Haiti deal with its growing insecurity. This mission, approved by the United Nations, includes a group of 2,500 troops from several countries, including Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, the Bahamas and Barbados.

The United States, although it will not send troops, is providing significant financial and logistical support, including armored vehicles, to ensure the mission's success.

Context of the crisis in Haiti

Since late February, Haiti has faced a severe escalation of violence, with armed groups launching coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince to overthrow the then Prime Minister, Ariel Henry. Henry, who was unelected and unpopular, resigned in April, giving way to a transitional government tasked with leading the country to elections.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly, with gang violence severely affecting food security and access to humanitarian aid. Much of the capital is controlled by gangs accused of committing murder, sexual assault, looting and kidnapping. In response, the new prime minister has implemented emergency measures to address unrest in 14 gang-controlled communes.

The international community has stepped in, with a Kenyan-led mission expected to last a year, with the aim of restoring order and supporting the transitional government in preparing for free and fair elections. This mission, backed by several countries and the UN, provides renewed hope for Haiti's future.