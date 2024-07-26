Canada: Wildfires ravage the small town of Jasper

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Authorities in Jasper, Alberta, Canada, reported that wildfires swept through a large portion of the small town, destroying many buildings. Mayor Richard Ireland published a letter in which he regretted the disaster and detailed that authorities remain working to resolve the situation.

"I want to assure you that your Mayor and Councillors are committed to supporting our community through this truly unprecedented challenge and beyond. We will work closely with all levels of government, other organizations, and volunteers to coordinate relief efforts and provide essential resources and information," Ireland wrote in a statement posted on the city's official website.

"Our first priority continues to be your safety and well-being. The Incident Management Team together with responders on the ground, continue to work valiantly to protect our town – our home – and to coordinate supports for evacuees in other communities," Ireland added.

Similarly, Ireland described the event as "devastating." He said, "The destruction and loss that many of you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension; my deepest sympathies go out to each of you."

Part of the city was reportedly evacuated, and Jasper National Park was closed indefinitely. According to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a meeting with the media, between 30-50% of the buildings had been destroyed.

"There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community," Smith said in a statement reported by the BBC.