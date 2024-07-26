Spain: penetrative sexual assaults committed by 'women' increase by 700%

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

The Report on Crimes against Sexual Freedom in Spain showed that penetrative sexual assaults committed by 'women' have increased sevenfold in four years. According to the data, the crime went from 25 in 2019 to 174 in 2023.

According to the data, sexual assault with penetration committed by 'women' has been progressively increasing. The rate of which went from 25 in 2019 to 50 in 2021. In 2022, there were 124 such crimes.

The situation has been denounced by feminists who have blamed the increase on the effect of trans laws. This is the case of Nuria Lorca, who highlighted that in the past these type of cases were more related to a male profile.

"I would like to know why in four years sexual crimes committed by women have more than tripled, the main increase in aggressions with and without penetration, which are precisely the crimes that have always had a clearer male profile," Lorca wrote in her account in the social network X.

In that sense, it was learned that before trans laws came into effect in the European country, the acts for which a woman could be accused of sexual assault with penetration were reduced to only two: the aggressor had introduced her hand or an object inside the intimate parts of the victim (who can be female or male), or had been a necessary collaborator while another did it.

"However, since 2007, there has been a third cause for which a woman can be accused of having sexually penetrated against the will of another person. The trans law enacted that year allowed trans women to be considered legally and statistically as women despite keeping their genitals intact. With which they could perform sexual assault with penetration," explained the Spanish media The Objective.

Similarly, the Report on Crimes against Sexual Freedom in Spain noted that overall, a total of 21,825 sexual crimes were registered in Spain in 2023, 14.8% more than in 2022.