Society

NY security crisis: officer shot to death and man dies after being thrown onto subway tracks in random attack

The Police Department announces that another 800 members of the force will join the 1,000 troops appointed by Governor Hochul to enhance security in the suburban area.

Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo.
Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo. (AFP/
ISRAEL DURO
March 26, 2024
3 minutes read

Insecurity and violence continue unchecked in New York. The chaos that the city is experiencing experienced an intense day last Monday, with 31-year-old police officer shot dead while trying to identify a subject in a car - who turned out to be a repeat criminal -, a traveler thrown onto the subway tracks. Furthermore, given the chilling figures of assaults and crimes registered in the suburban, the Big Apple Police Department announced that 800 local police officers will begin patrolling its facilities.

The downed officer, 31 years old, father of a one-year-old child

Jonathan Diller, married and father of a one-year-old child, approached a vehicle stopped next to a bus stop with his patrol partner. The agents asked the occupants of the car to come out so they could be identified. When they tried to remove the man who was in the passenger seat, the suspect, identified as Guy Rivera, opened fire. The bullet hit under Diller's bulletproof vest, who fell to the ground shouting "I'm hit" after managing to wrench the weapon from his attacker's hands.

Diller's partner shot Rivera as he tried to flee the scene, hitting him in the back. The agent and his attacker were taken to the hospital, but Rivera is in stable condition, while doctors were unable to save the police officer's life.

The policeman's murderer, with numerous antecedents

Both Rivera and the driver of the vehicle - identified as Lindy Jones - had police records, and prison was not unknown to them. Rivera was in prison from 2011 to 2014 for first-degree assault. He would later spend another five years behind bars for criminal possession of a controlled substance. This time he was released on parole in 2021, and his surveillance period ended last year.

New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban posted a message on X regretting what happened and calling Diller "a hero." "Tonight this city lost a hero, a wife lost her husband, and a young child lost their father. We struggle to find the words to express the tragedy of losing one of our own. The work that Police Officer Jonathan Diller did each day to make this city a safer place will NEVER be forgotten. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in blue."

Union criticism of NY's soft-handed crime policies

Although the Fraternal Order of Police agreed with the commissioner in praising and lamenting the officer's sacrifice for the safety of citizens, he added a harsh criticism of the soft policy against criminals. "This officer is a hero, who gave his life in service to his community. We will never forget his sacrifice. And we will never forget that he was gunned down in cold blood by a professional criminal with 21 previous arrests, who had no business being on the street. "It is abhorrent and disgusting that he was free to murder this officer."

Man thrown onto subway tracks dies

Another hot spot for crime in the Big Apple is the subway. On Monday there was a new drama on the subway, when a person with emotional disorders threw a traveler onto the tracks as a train was passing. The driver was unable to avoid the collision, and the victim lost his life as a result of the incident. According to police and witnesses, the attack was random and unprovoked. The suspect was arrested.

Serious attacks skyrocketed to 570 attacks in 2023, 53% more than before the covid pandemic. In 2019, 373 assaults of this type were recorded, according to The New York Post.

NY announces 800 more police officers in the subway

These figures have caused the state governor to deploy up to 750 members of the National Guard, and another 300 agents from different state security forces to ensure the safety of New Yorkers on the underground transportation network. They will be joined by 800 Big Apple police officers, as announced by the Police Department.

Topics:

Recommendation

Idaho prohíbe que las universidades públicas soliciten “declaraciones de diversidad” obligatorias para contratar personal o admitir estudiantes

Idaho prohibits public universities from requiring mandatory “diversity statements” to hire staff or admit students

Un camión de mudanzas espera afuera de la casa alquilada en Holmby Hills

Everything you need to know about Squatter Squad, the group that takes on the task of evicting squatters in California

Reporte: las propiedades del rapero Sean 'Diddy' Combs fueron allanadas por funcionarios federales en medio de una trama de tráfico sexual

Federal officials raid properties of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs during investigation into sex trafficking scheme

Imagen de archivo de una mujer sosteniendo una pancarta en la que se lee "Las personas trans también existen en Córcega" durante la marcha del orgullo LGBT "Marcha de la libertad", la primera de este tipo en Bastia, en la isla mediterránea francesa de Córcega, el 17 de junio de 2023.

Trans treatments on minors, "one of the biggest ethical scandals in the history of medicine"

Beverly Hills

Luxury squatters: criminals settle in million-dollar mansions in Beverly Hills

Imagen de archivo de un puma en California tomada en el año 2011.

Mountain lion that killed 21-year-old hiker in Northern California captured and killed

Captura de pantalla del mapa meteorológico proporcionado por el National Weather Service con la tormenta invernal prevista para el martes 26 de marzo de 2024.

Winter storm dumps heavy rain, snow across much of Central Plains

Kaylee Gain

The student Kaylee Gain who was brutally beaten by a 15-year-old girl in Missouri is out of the ICU and recovering

Ozempic

Ozempic: Most Americans believe the drug should only be used to treat health problems