NY security crisis: officer shot to death and man dies after being thrown onto subway tracks in random attack

The Police Department announces that another 800 members of the force will join the 1,000 troops appointed by Governor Hochul to enhance security in the suburban area.

Insecurity and violence continue unchecked in New York. The chaos that the city is experiencing experienced an intense day last Monday, with 31-year-old police officer shot dead while trying to identify a subject in a car - who turned out to be a repeat criminal -, a traveler thrown onto the subway tracks. Furthermore, given the chilling figures of assaults and crimes registered in the suburban, the Big Apple Police Department announced that 800 local police officers will begin patrolling its facilities.

Tonight this city lost a hero, a wife lost her husband, and a young child lost their father. We struggle to find the words to express the tragedy of losing one of our own. The work that Police Officer Jonathan Diller did each day to make this city a safer place will NEVER be… pic.twitter.com/q639gQGgoz — Edward A. Caban (@NYPDPC) March 26, 2024

The downed officer, 31 years old, father of a one-year-old child

Jonathan Diller, married and father of a one-year-old child, approached a vehicle stopped next to a bus stop with his patrol partner. The agents asked the occupants of the car to come out so they could be identified. When they tried to remove the man who was in the passenger seat, the suspect, identified as Guy Rivera, opened fire. The bullet hit under Diller's bulletproof vest, who fell to the ground shouting "I'm hit" after managing to wrench the weapon from his attacker's hands.

Diller's partner shot Rivera as he tried to flee the scene, hitting him in the back. The agent and his attacker were taken to the hospital, but Rivera is in stable condition, while doctors were unable to save the police officer's life.

The policeman's murderer, with numerous antecedents

Both Rivera and the driver of the vehicle - identified as Lindy Jones - had police records, and prison was not unknown to them. Rivera was in prison from 2011 to 2014 for first-degree assault. He would later spend another five years behind bars for criminal possession of a controlled substance. This time he was released on parole in 2021, and his surveillance period ended last year.

New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban posted a message on X regretting what happened and calling Diller "a hero." "Tonight this city lost a hero, a wife lost her husband, and a young child lost their father. We struggle to find the words to express the tragedy of losing one of our own. The work that Police Officer Jonathan Diller did each day to make this city a safer place will NEVER be forgotten. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in blue."

Union criticism of NY's soft-handed crime policies

Although the Fraternal Order of Police agreed with the commissioner in praising and lamenting the officer's sacrifice for the safety of citizens, he added a harsh criticism of the soft policy against criminals. "This officer is a hero, who gave his life in service to his community. We will never forget his sacrifice. And we will never forget that he was gunned down in cold blood by a professional criminal with 21 previous arrests, who had no business being on the street. "It is abhorrent and disgusting that he was free to murder this officer."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fallen Officer’s family, friends and the entire NYPD. This officer is a hero, who gave his life in service to his community. We will never forget his sacrifice. And we will never forget that he was gunned down in cold blood by a career… pic.twitter.com/BO2Y8jScGE — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) March 26, 2024

Man thrown onto subway tracks dies

Another hot spot for crime in the Big Apple is the subway. On Monday there was a new drama on the subway, when a person with emotional disorders threw a traveler onto the tracks as a train was passing. The driver was unable to avoid the collision, and the victim lost his life as a result of the incident. According to police and witnesses, the attack was random and unprovoked. The suspect was arrested.

Serious attacks skyrocketed to 570 attacks in 2023, 53% more than before the covid pandemic. In 2019, 373 assaults of this type were recorded, according to The New York Post.

NY announces 800 more police officers in the subway

These figures have caused the state governor to deploy up to 750 members of the National Guard, and another 300 agents from different state security forces to ensure the safety of New Yorkers on the underground transportation network. They will be joined by 800 Big Apple police officers, as announced by the Police Department.